Agilent to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Mike McMullen and CFO Bob McMahon will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.


A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

INVESTOR:
Parmeet Ahuja

+1 408 345 8948

parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

MEDIA:
Sarah Litton

+1 669 255 7696

sarah.litton@agilent.com

