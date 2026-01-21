Ageneau Group Chooses Generix WMS to Boost Growth

PUTEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generix, a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, announces that Ageneau Group, a French transportation, logistics, and training company, has chosen Generix WMS and TradeXpress to modernize operational processes at its Angers (Trélazé) site, which has a covered area of 9,000 m² and state-of-the-art technological equipment, including automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

“We needed a powerful and scalable tool that was in line with our values of cohesion, respect, and innovation. Generix was able to meet 100% of our specifications and support us with transparency and expertise,” said Arnaud Ageneau, co-director of processes, purchasing, and IT at the Ageneau Group.

To support its growth and meet the changing needs of its customers, the Ageneau Group was looking for a solution capable of digitizing its operations, optimizing its flows, and providing advanced logistics to its teams. The group chose Generix WMS for comprehensive warehouse management and TradeXpress to automate customer data flows.

“We are delighted to count the Ageneau Group among our new WMS customers. This is a vote of confidence that confirms Generix's commitment to supporting mid-sized companies with a comprehensive WMS solution that combines advanced automation and real-time visibility across the supply chain to optimize space, resources, and inventory,” says Sarah Azria, Director of Supply Chain EMEA North & Asia Pacific.

This project is part of a long-term vision for Ageneau Group that includes rapid deployment of new logistics sites and innovative projects such as the multimodal transport alliance (TMA).

About Ageneau Group

More than just a player in transport, logistics, and training, Ageneau Group embodies a true entrepreneurial and family venture. Founded in 1962 by Gustave Ageneau and his wife Marie-Thérèse, the group has built itself up over the decades around strong values: cohesion, respect, and innovation.

Today, Ageneau Group brings together 580 committed and passionate employees, united around a common vision and recognized expertise. A family business with a strong presence in the Pays de la Loire region, the Paris region, and internationally, the group has a turnover of more than €102 million and is a major player in transport, logistics, and training.

The group is now co-managed by the Club des 5 (Guillaume and Arnaud Ageneau, Charlène Jaunay-Ageneau, Ludovic Bin, and Alexandre Pasquier), a collective governance model that fully reflects the company's family DNA and its desire to combine shared responsibilities, a common strategic vision, and long-term sustainability.

In addition to its traditional activities, Ageneau Group also offers a range of professional training courses at its three sites in Cholet, Beaupréau, and Angers, demonstrating its commitment to passing on skills and providing long-term support for developments in the sector's professions.

Drawing on its professional expertise, the group offers a comprehensive range of services and uses innovation as a strategic lever to anticipate market changes and design tailor-made, high-performance, responsible, and forward-looking solutions. For more information: https://www.ageneau.fr/

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company that helps businesses connect to each other to transform every digital connection into digital value. It offers a portfolio of cutting-edge, AI-powered cloud solutions and services to confidently drive the most critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance, and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so businesses can fully operate on digital commerce networks. More than 800 Generix employees are dedicated to best serving more than 6,000 customers in over 60 countries. The company helps process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more than 600 million pallets, manage more than 800 million invoices, and manage more than 1 million transportation operations annually. Generix believes in the tremendous growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More information: www.generixgroup.com

