Agency Spotter Announces Expansion Into IT & Development Services

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agency Spotter, the world’s most trusted marketplace for brands to discover, review, and manage marketing agencies, is thrilled to announce the expansion featuring IT and software development service providers. The public SaaS marketplace has added 12 new services under the new category of IT & Development.

Newly added IT and Software Development services include some of the hottest and most talked about areas:

Artificial Intelligence

AR/VR Development

BI & Big Data

Custom Software Developers

Cybersecurity

E-Commerce Development

Game Developers

IoT Developers

Developers Mobile App Developers

Developers Software Testing

Staff Augmentation

Web Development

The company’s founder and CEO, Brian Regienczuk, shared that, “It has never been more important for businesses to find the right technology partners and verified reviews are a key part of that search.”

Recent studies of businesses have shown that 85% to 93% of decision makers use online reviews in assessing their trust in finding new service partners like marketing agencies and IT service providers. That is why businesses around the world turn to Agency Spotter as a central place to help them navigate the service supplier landscape.

This expansion aligns with what the company sees happening across its other product, SpotSource, which helps companies better utilize their own roster of service providers.

About Agency Spotter

AgencySpotter.com is a free marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage marketing agencies and IT service providers. The ratings and review site is already one of the world’s most trusted agency search resources. Utilized by more than 300,000 professionals, the Yelp-like site helps everyone from small and medium businesses to the world’s largest companies as they search, shortlist, and hire marketing agency partners.

Agency Spotter also runs SpotSource, a private partner management platform, where companies can bring to life their professional service providers across marketing, IT, finance, HR, training, third party manufacturing, and more. SpotSource streamlines many aspects of these service partnerships utilizing data-driven decision making for sourcing and management hubs that save businesses time and money, drive better outcomes, and mitigating risk.

For more information, visit AgencySpotter.com. For updates and news, follow us on LinkedIn and read our articles. To claim or add your company, sign up as a user and visit agencyspotter.com/addagency.

