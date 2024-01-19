AGCO Announces Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGCOIR–AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. ET. The company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com under the “Investors” Section.





The webcast will also be archived for 12 months immediately afterward.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

