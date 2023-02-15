<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AfterShip Successfully Achieves SOC 2® Type II Compliance to Meet Highest Security Standards for Global Brands and Retailers

Post-purchase platform demonstrates its commitment to data privacy for eCommerce and omnichannel clients

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AfterShip, the game-changing post-purchase platform for online retailers, today announces its completion of the Service Organization Controls SOC 2 Type II examination. It is officially compliant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for managing customer data. The internationally recognized certification demonstrates AfterShip’s ability to meet stringent security and data privacy requirements for enterprise customers and their end users.

The SOC 2 Type II report assessed the effectiveness of the security processes and controls by observing the platform’s operations for several months. An independent third party conducted AfterShip’s extensive audit to confirm its adherence to the most widely accepted security assessment within the tech industry. The analysis evaluates five Trust Service criteria: security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.

“We’ve been prioritizing data security for our customers since day one,” says Andrew Chan, Co-founder and CPO of AfterShip. “Receiving the SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to our commitment to data privacy for all of our clients and their end users. This certification reinforces the trust our retailer, marketplace, and eCommerce customers place in us to handle their sensitive and confidential information. As an enterprise-ready tech platform, we will remain vigilant in keeping our customer data private through our secure infrastructure.”

AfterShip’s completion of the rigorous audit and SOC 2 Type II certification covers AfterShip Tracking, AfterShip Returns, and Automizely Marketing.

For more information about AfterShip, please visit https://www.aftership.com/.

About AfterShip

AfterShip’s post-purchase customer experience platform sparks loyalty and engagement for eCommerce brands. With a full suite of software—shipment tracking, returns management, estimated delivery prediction, multi-carrier shipping, shipping protection, and carbon footprint accounting—AfterShip helps brands enhance the customer journey.

AfterShip is the pioneer to develop multi-carrier tracking API. They are also trusted by over 14,000+ retailers worldwide, including TOMS, YETI, Harry’s, and Aesop. And with over 1,000+ global carriers integrated, top retailers and fortune 500 companies are empowered to provide an Amazon-like tracking experience for their customers.

To find out more about AfterShip, visit aftership.com.

Contacts

Press
Amy Eury

Head of Public Relations

AfterShip

amy.eury@aftership.com

