After Colombia, Teleperformance Receives Independent Assurance from Bureau Veritas Regarding Use and Inclusion of International Standard ISO 26000 Guidelines in Six Countries

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced that Bureau Veritas audits in six countries have concluded that the company uses International Standard ISO 26000 Guidelines on Social Responsibility in its operations.

Bureau Veritas, a worldwide leader in testing, inspection and certification, audited Teleperformance’s social responsibility practices in six countries – Greece, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Portugal and the United States – where the country has substantial Trust and Safety operations. In particular, the review placed emphasis on Teleperformance’s people practices through the lens of Corporate Social Responsibility and compliance to local labor laws. Bureau Veritas conducted this independent audit against the framework of ISO: 26000 – Guidance on Social Responsibility. The company’s Colombia operations received similar independent assurance from Bureau Veritas in an earlier separate review.

Based on this most recent review, Bureau Veritas concluded:

Teleperformance has global guidelines related to social responsibility which its operations adopt in every country, and the company is interested in implementing management systems that may enhance quality, safety and health of its staff.

Management team is highly aware of the need to keep healthy and safe workspaces and thus promote the well-being of employees and a dignifying work.

Teleperformance has a solid structure in place to promote respect for diversity, inclusion, and gender equality; and to reject discrimination in every way.

Management is aware of the company’s policies and programs aimed at promoting and training employees; and about the mechanisms used to avoid corruption and unethical behaviors.

Teleperformance has identified its stakeholders and is involved with them. This allows the company to recognize stakeholder needs and expectations, enabling it to address them via different initiatives and programs. Likewise, there are policies in place to promote employment, including among vulnerable communities.

Nothing has led Bureau Veritas to believe that labor or human rights are not respected at Teleperformance across the six countries.

From a general perspective, Bureau Veritas considers the following opportunities for improvement: further strengthen social responsibility metrics, audits and governance to enable continual improvement in the United States; promote environmental management in the different countries by emphasizing climate change strategy and measuring GHG; promote the creation of ESG reports at a country level; and share CSR good practices among countries.

The Bureau Veritas summary report is accessible on the Teleperformance website.

###

About Teleperformance Group



Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Contacts

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial



communication department



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15



investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot



IMAGE7



Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70



teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Nicole Miller



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: + 1 629-899-0675



nicole.miller@teleperformance.com