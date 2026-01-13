AFL Introduces Fujikura 100S Fusion Splicer with Dual-Fiber Technology and CT60 Cleaver

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WeAreAFL--AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables, connectivity, equipment and related services, announces the launch of the Fujikura 100S Fusion Splicer and CT60 Fiber Cleaver. These intelligent tools make technicians more productive by automating manual adjustments that previously required more experience and precision, reducing splicing preparation time by up to 30% while eliminating common alignment errors.

The new Fujikura 100S core-alignment fusion splicer introduces dual-fiber support, allowing technicians to prep and load two fibers simultaneously. It also features Splice Coach, a built-in virtual mentor that provides real-time feedback on splicing techniques, helping technicians master new skills faster. Built-in GPS tracking and location-based locking ensure the splicer always stays secure and traceable. The CT60 Cleaver brings automation to blade management with its enhanced Auto Blade Adjustment system, now offering 28 positions for finer control. Its ergonomic design supports one-handed operation, and Bluetooth connectivity enables seamless integration with compatible Fujikura splicers.

“Today's fiber deployments require technicians to work faster without compromising splice quality," said Megha Garlapati, Product Line Manager at AFL. "The 100S and CT60 are the only splicers on the market with this level of intelligent automation. By automating manual adjustments, these tools let technicians focus on the splice, not the setup."

AFL, the trusted distributor of Fujikura splicers in North America, provides unmatched support with 24/7 availability, expert repair technicians, same-day turnaround and a comprehensive inventory of parts and consumables. Fujikura’s signature yellow transit cases are a familiar sight in data centers, trenches and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) installations worldwide, symbolizing decades of reliability and innovation.

Learn more about AFL's fiber splicers and accessories at AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is a global manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the broadband, energy, data center, AI and industrial markets. With products in over 130 countries, AFL specializes in fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission/compression and substation accessories, connectivity solutions, fusion splicers, and test and inspection equipment. Guided by customer-focused and community-centered values and a strong commitment to safety, the company operates manufacturing facilities worldwide and provides a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions supporting network infrastructure, data centers, service providers, wireless and power grid modernization.

