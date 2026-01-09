Affirmative Is Now a Nacha Preferred Partner for Compliance/Fraud Monitoring/Risk and Fraud Prevention

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced today that Affirmative, a leading provider of ACH risk management, compliance, and fraud monitoring solutions, is now a Nacha Preferred Partner for Compliance/Fraud Monitoring/Risk and Fraud Prevention.

Affirmative helps financial institutions implement effective, risk-based oversight aligned with Nacha Operating Rules and regulatory guidance. Affirmative’s solutions provide a centralized view of all electronic payment activity across both originated and received transactions, enabling banks and credit unions to identify unusual patterns, escalating risk and compliance gaps before they become systemic issues.

“Monitoring for indicators of fraud is paramount to maintaining the safety of the ACH Network,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Affirmative as a Nacha Preferred Partner.”

“Becoming a Nacha Preferred Partner reinforces Affirmative’s commitment to strengthening the ACH Network through smarter risk management and compliance practices,” said James Rowe, Affirmative CEO. “As regulatory expectations evolve, financial institutions need clear visibility, strong controls, and practical tools to meet those expectations. Our partnership with Nacha allows us to support financial institutions with analytics and reporting that help them stay compliant, reduce losses, and grow revenue.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Affirmative

Affirmative provides ACH risk management, compliance, and fraud monitoring solutions for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Our cloud-based platform leverages machine learning and modern analytics to deliver centralized visibility into all ACH activity (outgoing and incoming), automated risk scoring, limit oversight, and audit-ready reporting. Built on the latest technology, Affirmative offers fast, efficient onboarding through a unique direct Fed connection, helping financial institutions meet Nacha requirements with confidence. Stay Compliant, Reduce Losses, and Grow Revenue.

