Affirm to announce second quarter fiscal year 2026 results on February 5, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) today announced that it will publish its second quarter fiscal year 2026 shareholder letter, including its financial results, on its investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/ on Thursday, February 5, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT that same day. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin (Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Michael Linford (Chief Operating Officer), and Rob O'Hare (Chief Financial Officer).

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

AFRM-IN

Investor Relations

ir@affirm.com



Media

press@affirm.com