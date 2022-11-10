Affinity Brings New Sourcing Tool to Drive Dealflow for 2023

New Chrome extension, Pathfinder, delivers business insights on companies in and beyond a dealmaker’s network to find, manage and close deals faster.

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today released Affinity Pathfinder. This Chrome extension delivers relationship intelligence, business insights about potential investments, and the ability to update the Affinity CRM all from the same web browser. Affinity Pathfinder provides insights and data about companies and people to investors as they research firms across the internet—whether they have previously engaged with them or not. These insights and the ability to update their CRM will enable users to source and qualify new deals faster.

“Pathfinder is changing the way our clients source a deal,” says Andy Bryson, SVP of Product at Affinity. “This extension enables teams to see insights on companies within and beyond their network without bouncing between data sources and tools, making for a more efficient way to build dealflow.”

With increasing competition for high quality deals, investors and M&A advisors are looking to be efficient and effective in their deal sourcing activity. Typically, dealmakers spend an average of 34 hours researching an opportunity and use at least 4 different data sources to evaluate their targets. Pathfinder is designed to dramatically accelerate that process by making the critical insights about potential deals and the relationship history available to associates and dealmakers as they conduct research. Pathfinder, unlike other CRM browser extensions, delivers insights about companies whether there has been a previous interaction with them or not.

“We invest a great deal in prospecting for startups which is often a highly manual process,” said Sam Campbell, Investor, SamsungNEXT. “The Affinity Pathfinder Chrome extension with Affinity Data would allow our teams to research deals and find introductions to companies outside our network without having to switch between our browser, email, and Affinity CRM. This would save us time and resources.”

For more information on how Pathfinder can help firms find, manage, and close deals faster, join Affinity’s upcoming webinar “Source High Quality Deals Faster With Affinity Pathfinder” on December 14, 2022 at 10am PT/1pm ET and sign up for our best practices sourcing guide.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,700 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

Contacts

Caroline Kamerschen



770-712-2636



caroline@bospar.com