Afero Named “IoT Security Platform of the Year” in 8th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognize Standout Internet of Things Companies and Products Around the World

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced that leading IoT Platform as a Service (PaaS) provider Afero has been selected as winner of the “IoT Security Platform of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Afero’s PaaS for IoT has been designed with enterprise-grade security and privacy as a core tenet. Afero was the first to build a comprehensive and managed IoT platform on a foundation of enterprise-grade cryptography for all IoT devices, including constrained devices like lightbulbs. This fundamental and uncompromising view of security extends through the entire supply chain and is backed by a hardware root of trust. This enables end-to-end security where all devices use mutually authenticated VPN-like tunneling.

All Afero modules are securely provisioned at the factory with cryptographic key material, enabling Afero to provide a level of security and privacy that others just can not do. In addition, Afero-built devices only talk out to the Afero cloud, meaning that they have no network-level attack surface. To ensure Afero devices and services are secure, Afero is routinely tested by third party pen testers and testing labs, red-team experts, and former government agency professionals.

“Security is not just a feature for Afero, it’s an intrinsic quality of their fast and secure sensor-to-cloud IoT platform. Organizations and consumers need products and solutions that are secure by design, using trusted building blocks,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Afero, our ‘IoT Security Platform of the Year!’ By realizing the next wave of IoT products can not be developed using the same approach as securing traditional computing devices, Afero ensures leading-edge security practices that enable consumers to be confident using their connected products.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet of Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“Afero enables the world’s connected devices to be smart and secure,” said Afero CEO and co-founder Joe Britt. ”We built our foundation on security, data privacy, simplicity and ease of use so that our IoT PaaS would scale for the mass market. This award from IoT Breakthrough is validation of our mission to provide great user experiences for devices that are secure by design.”

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Afero

Afero enables connected devices to be smart and secure. Afero’s IoT Platform as a Service prioritizes security, data privacy, simplicity, and ease of use throughout the end user experience. These key elements are integral to the solution and not bolted on after the fact, enabling manufacturers and brands to secure their supply chain. Afero technology powers millions of devices across 130+ product categories from 35+ manufacturers, including from well known brands like Defiant, Hampton Bay and EcoSmart. Afero is a privately-held company based in Los Altos, Calif., and backed by distinguished investors such as Crosspoint Capital, among others. For more information, visit https://afero.io/

