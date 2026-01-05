Afero and Atmosic to Usher in a New Era of Ultra-Secure and Ultra-Long-Battery-Life IoT Products

Combined innovation delivers enterprise-grade security and unprecedented battery life for connected devices; Companies invite attendees to meet them at CES 2026

LOS ALTOS, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afero, the Made-in-the-USA enterprise-grade secure IoT Platform, and Atmosic Technologies, the leader in ultra-low-power Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) connectivity and compute solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to create a new category of ultra-secure, ultra-long-battery-life Internet-of-Things (IoT) products. This collaboration delivers industry-leading smart products that combine a robust secure-by-design architecture, ease of use, and unprecedented battery life, paving the way for new applications across commercial, industrial, and consumer sectors.

Key highlights of the collaboration:

Ultra-secure IoT: The new products are built on Afero's enterprise-grade IoT platform, ensuring end-to-end data integrity and protection from the device to the cloud .

“The market has been waiting for IoT solutions that don't force a compromise between security, remote access, and power efficiency,” said Joe Britt, CEO and Co-Founder of Afero. “By combining Afero's proven, end-to-end security and the power-saving innovation of the Afero Secure Bridge software with Atmosic’s industry-leading, ultra-low-power BLE chips, we are setting a new standard for what is possible in connected products. We are thrilled to showcase this breakthrough at CES.”

“Longest battery life and robust security are essential to scaling IoT deployments and remain non-negotiable requirements for enterprise adoption,” said Ali Foughi, CEO of Atmosic. “Our collaboration with Afero accomplishes both priorities. We are delivering value to our customers and advancing the IoT industry.”

First products built on this joint solution are scheduled to arrive in 2026, beginning with mass-market smart home products from the largest home improvement retailer. More smart home products, as well as innovative solutions for asset tracking, industrial, and other applications are planned.

Meet Afero and Atmosic at CES 2026

Attendees of CES 2026 are invited to meet with both companies to see demonstrations of these next-generation IoT solutions at Wynn Tower Suites, Las Vegas. Please contact press@afero.io or PR@atmosic.com for meeting requests.

About Afero

Afero enables connected devices to be smart and secure. Afero’s IoT Platform as a Service prioritizes security, data privacy, simplicity, and ease of use throughout the end user experience. These key elements are integral to the solution and not bolted on after the fact, enabling manufacturers and brands to secure their supply chain. Afero technology powers millions of devices across 200 product categories from 50+ manufacturers. Afero is a privately held company based in Los Altos, Calif., and backed by distinguished investors such as Crosspoint Capital. For more information, visit https://afero.io/

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ is an innovative technology company designing ultra-low power wireless connectivity and compute solutions. These solutions are enabling the longest battery life in various applications in Consumer Devices, Home Automation, Healthcare, Industrial, and Enterprise markets.

