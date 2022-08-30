AFCEA DC Names Iron Bow Technologies’ Chief Strategy Officer, Larry Frazier, to Executive Board for 2022-2023

Board members selected to help meet mission requirements through advancing information technology, communications, and electronics capabilities.

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Larry Frazier, was re-elected to AFCEA DC’s newly elected executive board for 2022-2023.

AFCEA DC has a rich history of innovative programming that enables collaboration between military, government, industry, and academia, aligning technology and strategy to meet mission requirements. The Chapter largely focuses programming on the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and Homeland Security in the National Capital Region.

“I’m looking forward to working with the talented and diverse board as we bring critical programming to the National Capital Region to address policies, technologies, and emerging trends driving our military to innovate,” said Nick Nilan, President of AFCEA DC. “Through an impressive series of in-person events and programming, we’ll be able to reach and support everyone in the government community from students to senior military officials.”

As part of this board, Frazier will be responsible for helping uphold AFCEA values and meeting mission requirements through the advancement of information technology, communications, and electronics capabilities. Frazier is a retired United States Army Veteran with over 21 year of Military Service and extensive experience in the technology sector.

“I’m deeply honored to continue to serve this board,” Larry Frazier, Chief Strategy Officer of Iron Bow, said. “AFCEA is an organization that is near and dear to my heart, and I plan to keep doing my utmost to help the organization fulfill its mission in bringing government and industry together to better serve our communities and realize IT innovation.”

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives.

