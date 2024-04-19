AEVEX Aerospace to Debut Atlas Loitering Munition at 2024 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEVEX Aerospace, a leader in advanced unmanned systems, proudly announces the first public showcase of the Atlas loitering munition at the 2024 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit. Industry attendees and defense partners are invited to experience the unveiling of the Atlas, a cutting-edge development in loitering munitions, at Booth 1800.









The Atlas is a Group II loitering munition with robust capabilities in air, land, and sea tactical scenarios. With a flight duration of over two hours and a striking distance comparable to larger Group III aircraft, Atlas delivers unprecedented mission flexibility and performance. Designed for high-impact scenarios, it supports a range of operations from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)/detect, identify, locate, and report (DILR), electronic warfare, direct action engagements, etc. The munition’s payload includes options for fragmentation or penetration effects, further enhanced by optional ISR capabilities. Notable for its operational efficacy, AEVEX’s loitering munitions are extensively utilized in global defense activities, solidifying AEVEX’s reputation in unmanned systems technology.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Atlas at this year’s Summit as a testament to AEVEX’s commitment to evolving unmanned systems technology,” said Jim Sturim, SVP, Tactical Systems. “The Atlas represents the pinnacle of loitering munition innovation, designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern defense operations.”

Visitors to the AEVEX booth will have the opportunity to engage with our team of experts, explore the Atlas’s capabilities, and discuss future applications and integrations of this technology in their operations.

About AEVEX Aerospace:

AEVEX Aerospace supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing full-spectrum aviation and technology-based solutions. The company’s expanded capabilities include a wide variety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a combat-proven portfolio of loitering munitions, and a family of multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV). These additions complement AEVEX’s offerings in custom design & engineering, manned/unmanned aircraft modification & certification, sensor integration & sustainment, and other fielded solutions, including advanced intelligence analysis and tailored mission-system tools. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with other major locations in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

