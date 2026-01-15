Aeva Unveils Industry-Leading High-Power Semiconductor Optical Amplifier for AI Data Center and Physical AI Applications

New High-Power SOA Extends Aeva’s Photonics Leadership Beyond FMCW LiDAR Sensing to Power the Rapidly Growing Next Generation AI Data Centers and Co-Packaged Optics for Physical AI Infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the development of a new high-power semiconductor optical amplifier (SOA) delivering industry-leading performance for demanding AI data center, supporting Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) architectures, as well as FMCW LiDAR applications.

As AI workloads continue to scale rapidly, data centers are facing mounting challenges around power efficiency, thermal management, and capacity for transmitting large amounts of data. These constraints are accelerating adoption of high-efficiency, high-temperature optical amplification technologies to support next-generation AI data center architectures such as co-packaged optics, External Laser Small Form-Factor Pluggable (ELSFP), and high-bandwidth parallel optical channels.

The development of the new SOA extends Aeva’s vertically integrated photonics platform beyond sensing, opening new opportunities where high-performance optical technologies underpin the future of data centers, Physical AI and autonomous systems. Aeva’s SOA technology is produced in modern semiconductor fabs, enabling high yield, excellent reliability, long-term stability, and cost-effective scaling to meet growing market demand.

“As AI infrastructure and autonomous systems continue to scale, the industry needs optical technologies that can deliver high performance without compromising efficiency, manufacturability, reliability, or cost,” said Pradeep Srinivasan, VP of Photonics at Aeva. “This new high-power SOA reflects Aeva’s deep expertise in photonics and semiconductor design and has the potential to enable a new class of scalable architectures across both AI data centers and FMCW LiDAR applications for automotive and Physical AI applications.”

Designed to address these requirements, Aeva’s Optical Amplifier demonstrates optical output power exceeding 28 dBm while achieving wall-plug efficiencies greater than 20 percent at temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius. The combination of high power, efficiency, and thermal robustness drives lower system power dissipation, reduced costs, and significantly improves reliability in large-scale AI data center deployments and advanced multi-beam FMCW LiDAR systems.

The SOA’s technical performance and reliability results are detailed in Aeva’s paper on high-power semiconductor optical amplifiers, which will be presented at the annual SPIE Photonics West Conference on January 19. To learn more about Aeva’s presentation at Photonics West, visit: https://spie.org/photonics-west/presentation/High-power-diode-amplifiers-and-lasers-for-FMCW-lidar-and/13876-22

