Aeva and NVIDIA to Integrate 4D LiDAR as Reference Sensor within the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Platform Ecosystem

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Makes Any Vehicle Capable of Level 4 Automated Driving, Enabling Automakers and Developers to Build Safe, Scalable, AI-defined Production Vehicles

Aeva and NVIDIA will Collaborate to Integrate Aeva’s Technology Platform in Hyperion on Production Vehicle Programs, Targeting 2028 Start of Production

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at CES 2026, Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, announced that its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform. The integration marks a significant milestone for Aeva as its role expands as a core LiDAR sensor supplier to global passenger and commercial vehicle OEMs that have selected NVIDIA’s autonomous vehicle architecture.

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion is an open, modular AV development platform designed to help leading global OEMs and mobility providers bring higher levels of automation to market safely and at scale. It combines a state-of-the-art sensor suite that includes one LiDAR, multiple radars, cameras, ultrasonics and external microphones, together with NVIDIA Drive AGX Thor and NVIDIA DriveOS operating system to enable Level 3 and Level 4 automated driving features.

“As a growing number of leading OEMs build their next-generation software-defined vehicles on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform, sensing and perception technology becomes a foundational requirement for enabling Level 3 and higher automated driving,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO of Aeva. “We’re honored that Aeva’s 4D LiDAR is the LiDAR sensor for the Hyperion vehicle platform. This represents the strength of our technology, supporting its adoption by a growing list of global OEMs.”

This selection follows Aeva’s global production win with a Top European passenger OEM and establishes Aeva’s growing leadership in the passenger and commercial vehicle OEM markets as a key provider of LiDAR sensing and perception software technology for OEMs globally. Aeva’s 4D LiDAR adds 3D sensing and a unique per-point instant velocity measurement to Hyperion’s perception stack, enabling higher-confidence detection, more stable tracking, and robust long-range performance in both day and night conditions. Built on a silicon-photonics LiDAR-on-Chip architecture, Aeva’s sensors are designed for automotive-grade reliability, high-volume manufacturability, and seamless integration with advanced perception software.

Aeva and NVIDIA will collaborate on integrating Aeva’s technology platform into Hyperion to support production vehicle programs targeted in 2028.

Aeva at CES 2026

Aeva will exhibit its full portfolio of Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) perception platform solutions at booth #6919 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. These solutions enable advanced automation across automotive, robotics, factory automation, and smart infrastructure applications. Aeva’s technology will also be featured in partner exhibits, including LG Innotek at booth #3800 and AGC at booth #6653 in the West Hall. More information regarding Aeva’s CES 2026 presence and activities are available online at: aeva.com/ces.

