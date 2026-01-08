Aetna Better Health of Illinois and Blueberry Pediatrics Team Up to Expand Pediatric Care Access in Cook County

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Chicago--Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, a CVS Health® company, has collaborated with Blueberry Pediatrics to deliver remote, around-the-clock pediatric care to families across Cook County—home to nearly one-third of Aetna Better Health of Illinois’ pediatric members statewide. The joint effort will expand statewide in phases.

Through this collaboration, every enrolled family will receive a Blueberry Medical Kit, including a smart earscope (otoscope), pulse oximeter and digital thermometers. These tools empower board-certified pediatricians to diagnose and treat conditions that traditional telemedicine cannot. Families can connect with pediatricians 24/7/365 via secure messaging, video or audio, all from the comfort of home.

“This collaboration is about more than access—it’s about outcomes,” said Melanie Fernando, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. “By equipping families with diagnostic kits and on-demand access to pediatricians, we are removing barriers to care, reducing unnecessary ER visits and ensuring children in our communities get timely, high-quality care.”

Blueberry’s model goes beyond convenience: the company guarantees its fees against emergency department costs. If the program’s savings do not exceed its fees, Blueberry will reimburse Aetna Better Health of Illinois. This value-based approach aligns incentives to improve care while lowering costs.

“Every family deserves peace of mind knowing a pediatrician is available when their child needs care,” said Lyndsey Garbi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Blueberry Pediatrics. “With Blueberry’s medical kit and our team of board-certified pediatricians, we can manage more conditions virtually, keep children out of the emergency room and deliver better outcomes for families.”

The collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to accessible, family-centered care and sets a new standard for pediatric telehealth nationwide.

Aetna Better Health® of Illinois families in Cook County can sign up for Blueberry today at https://lp.blueberrypediatrics.com/partner/aetna/il.

About Blueberry Pediatrics

Blueberry Pediatrics provides 24/7 access to board-certified pediatricians and innovative medical kits, expanding the capabilities of telemedicine. With a value-based, at-risk model, Blueberry helps payers and families reduce avoidable emergency department visits, improve quality measures, and deliver better pediatric care at scale. Learn more at www.blueberrypediatrics.com/health-plans.

Harrison Gordon

President

407 497 9203

harrison@blueberrymed.com