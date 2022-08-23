AeroVironment Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Emphasizes AeroVironment’s commitment to transparency of its environmental, social and governance practices

Report establishes baseline metrics that the company can build upon

ARLINGTON, Va.–AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, announced today the publication of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility report, detailing the company's environmental, social and governance achievements to date and its commitment to developing sustainable products, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce, and pursuing continuous improvement in environmental performance for the future. The company plans to release an updated report on progress annually.





“AeroVironment is built on a legacy of more than 50 years of environmental stewardship and our continued commitment to sustainability is embedded in our company’s mission of developing innovative, future-forward technologies that save energy, resources and lives,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. “With our inaugural sustainability report, we are able to translate these inherent ideals into tangible data that we can evaluate and improve upon.

“Setting these expectations and communicating them publicly to our employees, customers, partners, suppliers, communities and shareholders further strengthens our commitment to doing more with less and ensuring that our environmental footprint is as light as possible while hopefully inspiring other organizations to follow suit.”

Highlights from the report include:

The creation of a cross-functional internal team tasked with advancing AeroVironment’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, practices and initiatives

The formation of a Diversity and Inclusion Committee to lead the charter of building an inclusive culture that encourages, supports and celebrates the diverse voices of the workforce

Achievement of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 certification at eight facilities with 66 percent of AeroVironment’s facilities demonstrating that the company adheres to the highest standards for identifying, monitoring and controlling environmental impacts

Initiation of a robust e-waste recycling program for obsolete technology, making sure that salvageable materials are reused and hazardous materials are disposed of properly, donating the revenue received from the recycler to a local education foundation

Commitment to partnering with small, disadvantaged, woman-owned, and veteran and disabled veteran-owned businesses to the fullest extent possible in Federal Government contracts through Small Business Participation Plan, providing small businesses with equitable opportunity to participate and compete in procurements of products and services

Achievement of Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth consecutive year based on exceptionally high employee survey ratings and continuous improvements made companywide

To view AeroVironment’s inaugural 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.avinc.com.

