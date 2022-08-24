Home Business Wire AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference...
Business Wire

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company’s first quarter ended July 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal first quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

New this quarter, investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: Sept 7, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)

Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9db32ad42d4b4fd5a1ec1f9a55e658f5

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Contacts

Jonah Teeter-Balin

+1 (805) 520-8350 x4278

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-us

Articoli correlati

Sonny’s BBQ Leverages Guest Insights to Spark Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Florida-based BBQ restaurant invests in store operations to heighten dining and team member experience as the brand sees...
Continua a leggere

Motion Picture Association Selects TMT Insights to Build Trusted Partner Network’s Global Platform for Cloud-Based Security Assessment

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has selected TMT Insights, a professional services and software development company, to...
Continua a leggere

Skyflow Deepens Collaboration with Visa to Make Network Tokenization the Secure Payments Standard

Business Wire Business Wire -
The addition of network tokenization bolsters Skyflow’s data privacy vault offering, which helps companies manage, access and govern sensitive...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sonny’s BBQ Leverages Guest Insights to Spark Innovation

Business Wire