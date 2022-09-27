<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Investor and Analyst Event
AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Investor and Analyst Event

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Event on Oct. 5, 2022. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30am PT and will include presentations from Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of the executive management team.

A video recording of the event and a copy of the presentation slides will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Jonah Teeter-Balin

+1 (805) 520-8350 x4278

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-us

