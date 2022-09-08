AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAV—AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended July 30, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

First quarter revenue of $108.5 million, up 7% year-over-year

First quarter gross margin of $33.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year; gross margin percentage rose approximately 300 basis points, to 31%

First quarter net loss attributable to AeroVironment of $(8.4) million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $13 million

Strong August bookings resulted in record funded backlog of $307.6 million as of August 27, 2022

“The company achieved first quarter results in line with expectations, and we are reaffirming our fiscal 2023 guidance as shared last quarter,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We’re excited about the traction we’re receiving in the market, underscored by recent Switchblade orders and award of the U.S. Army’s Future Tactical UAS Increment 1. Even though backlog was flat relative to last quarter, strong August bookings have led to a record funded backlog.

“Overall, we are successfully managing ongoing supply chain challenges and are well positioned for continued value creation due to strong demand across nearly all our product lines led by heightened global interest in our Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems product lines.”

FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $108.5 million, an increase of 7% from the first quarter of fiscal 2022 revenue of $101.0 million. The increase in revenue reflects an increase in product sales of $4.9 million and an increase in service revenue of $2.6 million. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increases in revenue in the Tactical Missile Systems (“TMS”) segment of $3.8 million, All Other segment of $3.6 million primarily due to an increase in customer-funded research and development revenue and the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“Small UAS”) segment of $3.3 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from the Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“MUAS”) segment of $3.1 million.

Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $33.7 million, an increase of 17% from the first quarter of fiscal 2022 gross margin of $28.7 million. The increase in gross margin reflects higher product margin of $4.5 million and higher service margin of $0.4 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased to 31% from 28%. Gross margin was negatively impacted by $3.0 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $4.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.3 million, a decrease of $8.8 million from the first quarter of fiscal 2022 loss from operations of $12.1 million. The decrease in loss from operations was primarily the result of a decrease in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $5.2 million and an increase in gross margin of $5.0 million, partially offset by an increase in research and development (“R&D”) expense of $1.3 million. The decrease in SG&A expense reflects a decrease in acquisition-related expenses of $2.9 million and a decrease in intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses of $1.2 million.

Other expense, net, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.0 million, as compared to other expense, net of $1.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest expense resulting from an increase in interest rates.

Provision for income taxes for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.6 million, as compared to a benefit from income taxes of $(1.0) million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in provision for income taxes was primarily due to changes in the full fiscal year projected effective income tax rate.

Equity method investment loss, net of tax, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.5 million, as compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the sale of the equity interest in HAPSMobile during the three months ended April 30, 2022, equity method investment loss, net of tax only relates to activity from investments in limited partnership funds.

Net loss attributable to AeroVironment for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.4 million, or $(0.34) per diluted share, as compared to $14.0 million, or $(0.57) per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP loss per diluted share was $(0.10) for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $(0.17) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

BACKLOG

As of July 30, 2022, funded backlog (defined as remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to the Company under a customer contract) was $203.9 million, as compared to $210.8 million as of April 30, 2022. As of August 27, 2022, funded backlog was $307.6 million.

FISCAL 2023 — OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For the fiscal year 2023, the Company continues to expect revenue of between $490 million and $520 million, net income of between $11 million and $18 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $82 million and $92 million, earnings per diluted share of between $0.42 and $0.72 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes amortization of intangible assets and other non-cash purchase accounting expenses, of between $1.35 and $1.65.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate our acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

CONFERENCE CALL AND PRESENTATION

In conjunction with this release, AeroVironment, Inc. will host a conference call today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, chief financial officer and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will host the call.

New this quarter, investors may access the call by registering via the following participant registration link up to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9db32ad42d4b4fd5a1ec1f9a55e658f5

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations page of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A supplementary investor presentation for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 can be accessed at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our recent acquisitions of Arcturus UAV, Telerob and ISG and our ability to successfully integrate them into our operations; the risk that disruptions will occur from the transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government and related to our development of HAPS UAS; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers’ and/or our suppliers’ information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply chain disruptions, vaccine mandates, the threat of future variants and potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, quarantine policies, travel restrictions and social distancing, curtailment of trade, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue: Product sales $ 57,974 $ 53,116 Contract services 50,542 47,893 108,516 101,009 Cost of sales: Product sales 32,899 32,590 Contract services 41,903 39,696 74,802 72,286 Gross margin: Product sales 25,075 20,526 Contract services 8,639 8,197 33,714 28,723 Selling, general and administrative 21,943 27,128 Research and development 15,045 13,708 Loss from operations (3,274 ) (12,113 ) Other loss: Interest expense, net (1,603 ) (1,275 ) Other expense, net (406 ) (346 ) Loss before income taxes (5,283 ) (13,734 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,606 (957 ) Equity method investment loss, net of tax (500 ) (1,141 ) Net loss (8,389 ) (13,918 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (6 ) (63 ) Net loss attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. $ (8,395 ) $ (13,981 ) Net loss per share attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. Basic $ (0.34 ) $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 24,804,232 24,620,180 Diluted 24,804,232 24,620,180

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) July 30, April 30, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,183 $ 77,231 Short-term investments 12,655 24,716 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $615 at July 30, 2022 and $592 at April 30, 2022 52,062 60,170 Unbilled receivables and retentions 89,397 104,194 Inventories 98,603 90,629 Income taxes receivable — 442 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,368 11,527 Total current assets 357,268 368,909 Long-term investments 17,707 15,433 Property and equipment, net 61,862 62,296 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,385 26,769 Deferred income taxes 7,671 7,290 Intangibles, net 91,009 97,224 Goodwill 333,791 334,347 Other assets 1,961 1,932 Total assets $ 896,654 $ 914,200 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,945 $ 19,244 Wages and related accruals 17,403 25,398 Customer advances 10,258 8,968 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Current operating lease liabilities 7,029 6,819 Income taxes payable 2,962 759 Other current liabilities 26,279 30,203 Total current liabilities 95,876 101,391 Long-term debt, net of current portion 175,481 177,840 Non-current operating lease liabilities 20,371 21,915 Other non-current liabilities 759 768 Liability for uncertain tax positions 1,450 1,450 Deferred income taxes 2,547 2,626 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at July 30, 2022 and April 30, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares—24,990,590 shares at July 30, 2022 and 24,951,287 shares at April 30, 2022 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 268,641 267,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,558 ) (6,514 ) Retained earnings 338,838 347,233 Total AeroVironment, Inc. stockholders’ equity 599,923 607,969 Noncontrolling interest 247 241 Total equity 600,170 608,210 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 896,654 $ 914,200

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (8,389 ) $ (13,918 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,000 13,654 Loss from equity method investments 500 1,141 Amortization of debt issuance costs 211 129 Provision for doubtful accounts 23 (20 ) Other non-cash expense, net 153 48 Non-cash lease expense 1,590 1,677 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (44 ) 19 Deferred income taxes (381 ) (472 ) Stock-based compensation 2,217 1,922 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 485 379 Amortization of debt securities 130 90 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 8,053 17,914 Unbilled receivables and retentions 14,754 (14,684 ) Inventories (11,707 ) (6,058 ) Income taxes receivable 442 (326 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 46 481 Accounts payable 3,323 (7,997 ) Other liabilities (9,519 ) (9,283 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,887 (15,304 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (5,393 ) (5,428 ) Equity method investments (2,774 ) (2,692 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (46,150 ) Redemptions of available-for-sale investments 13,280 17,925 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (1,326 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,787 (36,345 ) Financing activities Principal payments of term loan (2,500 ) (2,500 ) Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (824 ) (1,176 ) Holdback and retention payments for business acquisition — (5,991 ) Exercise of stock options — 119 Other (7 ) (8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,331 ) (9,556 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (391 ) (111 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,952 (61,316 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 77,231 157,063 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 93,183 $ 95,747 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid, net during the period for: Income taxes $ — $ — Interest $ 2,169 $ — Non-cash activities Unrealized (gain) loss on available-for-sale investments, net of deferred tax expense of $6 and $0 for the three months ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively $ (20 ) $ 4 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ (1,064 ) $ (733 ) Issuances of inventory to property and equipment, ISR in-service assets $ 3,364 $ 6,881 Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 543 $ 821

AeroVironment, Inc. Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended July 30, 2022 Small UAS TMS MUAS HAPS All other Total Revenue $ 43,256 $ 23,011 $ 19,262 $ 10,215 $ 12,772 $ 108,516 Gross margin 21,296 7,746 (1,073 ) 3,324 2,421 33,714 Income (loss) from operations 8,025 (1,031 ) (9,584 ) 2,539 (3,223 ) (3,274 ) Acquisition-related expenses – – 221 – 114 335 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 682 – 4,831 – 1,334 6,847 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 8,707 $ (1,031 ) $ (4,532 ) $ 2,539 $ (1,775 ) $ 3,908

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 Small UAS TMS MUAS HAPS All other Total Revenue $ 39,924 $ 19,176 $ 22,379 $ 10,352 $ 9,178 $ 101,009 Gross margin 16,920 5,989 3,181 3,174 (541 ) 28,723 Income (loss) from operations 1,958 (463 ) (6,381 ) 1,103 (8,330 ) (12,113 ) Acquisition-related expenses 424 251 1,384 104 1,091 3,254 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 707 – 5,191 – 3,226 9,124 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 3,089 $ (212 ) $ 194 $ 1,207 $ (4,013 ) $ 265

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Loss per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Loss per diluted share $ (0.34 ) $ (0.57 ) Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.11 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.22 0.29 Loss per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 )

Reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in millions) July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net loss $ (8 ) $ (14 ) Interest expense, net 2 1 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2 (1 ) Depreciation and amortization 14 14 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 10 — Amortization of purchase accounting adjustment included in loss on disposal of property and equipment — 1 Stock-based compensation 2 2 Equity method investment loss 1 1 Acquisition-related expenses — 3 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 13 $ 7

Reconciliation of Forecast Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Fiscal year ending April 30, 2023 Forecast earnings per diluted share $ 0.42 – 0.72 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.91 Forecast earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.35 – 1.65

Reconciliation of 2023 Forecast and Fiscal Year 2022 Actual Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Fiscal year ending Fiscal year ended (in millions) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 11 – 18 $ (4 ) Interest expense, net 5 5 Benefit from income taxes (4) – (1 ) (10 ) Depreciation and amortization 60 61 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 72 – 82 52 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustment included in loss on disposal of property and equipment — 1 Stock-based compensation 8 5 Sale of ownership in HAPSMobile Inc. joint venture — (6 ) Equity method investment loss (gain) 1 (5 ) Legal accrual related to our former EES business — 10 Acquisition-related expenses 1 5 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 82 – 92 $ 62

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Contacts

Jonah Teeter-Balin



+1 (805) 520-8350 x4278



https://investor.avinc.com/contact-us

Read full story here