Aera Technology Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year on Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications

The annual list recognizes technology vendors and service providers delivering critical transformation initiatives for early adopters and fast-follower organizations that address the growing need to automate and apply AI to enable autonomous enterprises.

Aera Technology’s purpose-built, patented Aera Decision Cloud™ enables global enterprises to augment, automate, and scale decision making in real time and realize business, workforce, and sustainability outcomes. Beyond improving and accelerating decision making, companies are also using the cloud platform’s capabilities to identify and execute decisions they didn’t previously consider or those they didn’t think were possible to make with current resources.

Acting as an intelligent digital assistant, Aera Decision Cloud delivers end-to-end visibility and uses AI to monitor and make recommendations. It provides the framework to engage users at the right moment of impact, or provides the option to make the decision autonomously. It retains a memory of every decision made and the rationale, continuously learning to improve future decisions.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Constellation Research for enabling autonomous decision making for global enterprises,” said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. “Today’s market leaders realize that automating and scaling decisions across their organizations are business imperatives. We look forward to continuing our journey to enable Decision Intelligence at scale.”

“AI-driven cognitive technologies are enabling the intelligent automation of business systems, processes, and decisions to drive the self-learning, self-healing autonomous enterprise,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As CXOs consolidate capabilities and move to core platforms to optimize for this, they are also seeking the best-of-breed solutions to differentiate them in the market and drive business outcomes. This year’s ShortLists take into account this shift and identify which solutions truly stand out.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that transforms how enterprises make and execute decisions. The company’s innovative Aera Decision Cloud™ integrates with existing systems and data sources to enable business decision making in real time, at scale. Trusted by many of the world’s best-known companies and brands, Aera is helping enterprises operate sustainably, intelligently, and efficiently. For more information, visit www.aeratechnology.com.

