AEGIS Hedging Solutions Releases Online Trade Approvals

Integrated Online and Text Trade Approvals Simplify Hedge Program Management

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEGIS Hedging Solutions (“AEGIS”), a technology leader for commodity and environmental markets, today launched electronic hedge recommendations and approvals through its software platform. This feature enables companies to review and approve all proposed hedge transactions online or via text message – with approved trades automatically routed to AEGIS SEF’s online hedge marketplace for execution.

“In a time where compliance, controls, and efficiency are at the forefront of finance organizations, we are excited to modernize the way hedging transactions are recommended, approved and executed,” said Bryan Sansbury, CEO of AEGIS. “Customers have instant access to a fast and secure process that is fully integrated throughout the AEGIS Platform and into AEGIS SEF.”

AEGIS works with hundreds of companies to analyze commodity and environmental markets, develop tailored hedging strategies to protect cash flow from commodity price volatility, execute hedging transactions through a CFTC-approved marketplace and manage all hedge positions through settlement.

“Applying new technology to commodity risk management is a core capability at AEGIS,” said Chris Payne, Chief Product Officer of AEGIS. “This new functionality will eliminate the misunderstandings associated with email communications and manual data entry – ensuring hedge transactions can be launched, negotiated and settled with confidence.”

In addition to today’s release of online trade recommendations and approvals, AEGIS recently released online trading and surveillance technology through AEGIS SEF, including regulatory reporting routines, swap data repository integration, and APIs to integrate hedge program data into customer platforms. Looking ahead, AEGIS will be launching proprietary hedge portfolio modeling capabilities based on patents it owns and expanding the capabilities of AEGIS SEF.

“We have big plans to extend our lead in 2023,” said Payne.

About AEGIS

AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies serious about managing their commodity exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and expertise to deliver market insights, tailored hedge strategies, efficient trade execution, and full-cycle management of hedge positions – all designed for regulatory compliance. Building on its core energy hedging capabilities, AEGIS has recently completed four acquisitions to extend its expertise in environmental and metals markets, increase its analytics capabilities and fully integrate a SaaS E/CTRM software platform. AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year. AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.

About AEGIS SEF

AEGIS SEF (US) LLC, a subsidiary of AEGIS Hedging Solutions, is a Swap Execution Facility approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). AEGIS SEF operates markets for commodities and other instruments. AEGIS SEF offers a venue for trading in uncleared bilateral OTC swaps through a central limit order book (CLOB), request for quote (RFQ) system, and Offline Execution Functionality (OEF). For more information, please go to https://aegis-hedging.com/swap-execution-facility.

