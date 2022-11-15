AEGIS Hedging Solutions Named the #4 Small-Sized Company in Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces 2022

CEO Bryan Sansbury Selected as Winner of Leadership, Small Company Category

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEGIS Hedging Solutions (“AEGIS”) has been awarded as a Top Workplaces 2022 honoree by the Houston Chronicle – coming in at #4 out of 155 small-sized companies across the Greater Houston area. AEGIS CEO, Bryan Sansbury was also recognized as winner of the Leadership, Small Company category for his achievements in leadership, values, communication and work/life balance.

The Top Workplaces 2022 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“These recognitions are a tremendous honor — and a testament to every person who has helped to build and shape AEGIS. We hustle, dare to do things others won’t, leave it all on the field, and raise people up. Our team members differentiate us and take care to make sure each person is well-informed and positioned to move us forward. With this team and a world-class set of customers, it is easy to know we will be even better tomorrow,” said Bryan Sansbury, AEGIS CEO.

ABOUT AEGIS

AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies serious about managing their commodity exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and expertise to deliver market insights, tailored hedge strategies, efficient and compliant trade execution, and full-cycle management of hedge positions. Building on its core energy hedging capabilities, AEGIS has extended its expertise into environmental and metals markets and built a fully-integrated SaaS E/CTRM software platform. AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for a sixth consecutive year and a Top 5 Workplace. AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

AEGIS Hedging Solutions



ltrice@aegis-hedging.com, 346-277-0971



https://aegis-hedging.com/