AECOM named by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the twelfth consecutive year

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, announced today that it has been recognized for the twelfth consecutive year on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

“We are honored to have been recognized as one of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies once again,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a testament to the unmatched technical expertise, innovation and value that we bring to every client project – all guided by the strength of our Think and Act Globally strategy. Our placement on the list would not have been possible without the industry-leading talent and dedication of our teams across the world.”

AECOM’s continued standing on this list follows a series of recent accomplishments that demonstrated the Company’s industry-leading position and reflected successful execution of its strategy, including:

Securing recognition as Engineering News-Record’s No. 1 overall design firm in 2025, and reaffirming its No. 1 rankings across each of its primary end markets.

Standing up its Advisory organic growth platform, formally expanding consulting services for clients navigating increasingly complex and multifaceted initiatives.

Achieving a record 79% of employees who would recommend AECOM as a great place to work in the Company’s most recent employee pulse survey.

Advancing the Company’s ambitions to transform infrastructure delivery through AI, including launching its AI for Engineering platform, as well as Oscar – AECOM’s proprietary large language model.

“Our recognition by Fortune is reflective of the progress we have made in building a higher-value professional services business over the past several years,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Through our comprehensive technical expertise, global scale, unmatched client relationships, and growing strategic advisory and program management capabilities, we have reaffirmed our position as a leader in our industry and broadened the value we offer our clients.”

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations and determined the best-regarded companies by asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and talent management to innovation and quality of products.

The complete World’s Most Admired Companies list and details on the methodology can be found on the Fortune website.

