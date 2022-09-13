AdvoCare® Hosts “You’ve Got This” Virtual Event on September 13 – to Motivate and Spread Positivity in the Busy Fall and Holiday Seasons

Featured Speakers and Health Professionals Presenting Tips on How to Stay Healthy and Balanced – With AdvoCare Offering Attendees a Chance to Win $10,000 for Guessing the Spark® Mystery Flavor

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvoCareSpark—AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, hosts “You’ve Got This” virtual event to motivate and to help everyone make the most of this season, mentally and physically. The free, live-streamed event will take place on September 13th and from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm (CST).





Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, author and one of America’s most trusted psychologists and Becky Sauerbrunn, a two-time world champion and defender for the US Women’s National Soccer Team will be featured during the live, virtual event. Notable guest experts from AdvoCare’s Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Jeffrey Blumberg, active Professor Emeritus from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Dr. Gail Cresci, Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital will also be speaking on health-related topics like how to support your immune health, managing stress during the holiday season and how having a healthy gut can keep your entire body healthy.

“At AdvoCare, it’s our mission to help people look better, feel better and perform better. We’ve heard from our community that Fall and Holiday Seasons are especially challenging for staying on track with health and wellness – so we created this event to help you stay motivated and positive during this busy season,” said Patrick Wright, AdvoCare® CEO. “The ‘You’ve Got This’ virtual event is an opportunity for our AdvoCare community to empower each other to become better versions of themselves.”

Anyone who registered by August 31st was sent the new Spark® Mystery Flavor and everyone who attends the event will receive a free bag of Cranberry Peach Orange Spark® Energy and Rehydrate Pomegranate Tangerine. There will also be an opportunity to win prizes during the event. These prizes include one year of free Spark® Energy and Rehydrate, a $500 gas card, a Dyson® product from their online catalog and a GE® Pellet Ice Maker.

This virtual event is free and open to the public to attend.

About AdvoCare International, LLC.

At AdvoCare, We Build Champions® by helping our customers feel better and perform better. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. AdvoCare also empowers Independent Distributors with world-class training and business tools. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest news and product updates. Visit the Connect AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, testimonials, recipes and more.

Contacts

Email: media@advocare.com

Phone: 214-732-5832