Advisors Capital Management Partners With WealthFeed AI-Powered Lead Generation to Fuel Organic Growth

Financial advisors participating in ACM’s PathFinder platform, which provides solutions for 401(k) and other retirement plan participants, gain access to WealthFeed

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advisors Capital Management (ACM), a national registered investment advisor, today announced a strategic partnership with WealthFeed, an AI-powered money-in-motion prospecting platform that enables financial advisors to grow their book of business, increase client retention, and expand wallet share.

As part of the new partnership, WealthFeed will be rolled out to advisors participating in ACM’s PathFinder platform, which provides expanded retirement solutions for participants in 401(k), 403(b), 401(a), and 457(b) plans through self-directed brokerage accounts. By pairing WealthFeed’s real-time “money-in-motion” prospecting signals – business sales, inheritance, executive transitions, liquidity events – with PathFinder’s retirement planning capabilities, advisors are better equipped to engage prospects at the right moment, deliver comprehensive retirement guidance, and retain more plan assets.

Executive Commentary

“PathFinder is designed to unlock new growth opportunities for advisors while keeping retirement assets in-plan,” said Michael Lieberman, Partner & Director of Business Development and Growth at Advisors Capital Management. “Partnering with WealthFeed allows our advisors to identify specific companies and employees going through meaningful money-in-motion events and engage them at the right time with the tools needed to build long-term client relationships.”

WealthFeed Helps Advisors Locate High-Intent Prospects

WealthFeed enables advisors to surface and engage opportunities tied to key life events while automating compliant outreach across email, LinkedIn, direct mail, and handwritten notes. The platform also supports continuous monitoring of existing contacts, enabling advisors to uncover new opportunities as client circumstances evolve, driving organic growth without added operational burden.

Powering Organic Growth Through New Accounts and More Wallet Share

“Organic growth is vital to the sustained success of advisors and yet their biggest challenge. WealthFeed leverages the power of AI to turn data into action, identifying high-intent prospects with precision and driving meaningful growth,” said Rylan Folts, Co-Founder & Head of Sales at WealthFeed. “We’re excited to partner with Advisors Capital Management as they equip their advisors with the infrastructure needed to accelerate growth, efficiently and at scale.”

“We want to provide ways to help advisors grow their business,” Lieberman added. “WealthFeed stood out for its ability to surface highly relevant and accurate life-event insights while maintaining the compliance standards and data ownership our advisors expect. This partnership gives our advisors a scalable, modern growth engine that replaces fragmented tools with a single, cohesive solution.”

About WealthFeed

WealthFeed is an AI-powered prospecting and client-engagement platform purpose-built for financial advisors by financial advisors. Leveraging enriched, real-time data, WealthFeed enables advisors to identify high-intent, money-in-motion prospects and automates personalized outreach, enhancing engagement, client retention, and long-term growth. WealthFeed's intuitive and SOC 2 Type II-compliant platform empowers advisors to own their data and their time, letting them focus on what matters most: serving clients and their families. For more information, visit www.wealthfeed.com.

About Advisors Capital Management

Advisors Capital Management is a national registered investment advisor serving individuals, families, and institutions. ACM supports independent advisors with investment management, technology, compliance, and practice management resources, including its PathFinder platform for managing assets within self-directed brokerage accounts in qualified retirement plans.

For more information, visit www.advisorscapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For WealthFeed

Chapman Communications Group

WealthfeedPR@chapmancommunicationsgroup.com

For Advisors Capital Management

Katie Lundahl

Katie.Lundahl@advisorscapital.com