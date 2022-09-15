<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ADVA launches auto-tunable transceiver to help operators easily scale access networks to 25G

News summary:

  • Higher bandwidth services are urgently required in mobile fronthaul and cable access networks
  • ADVA AccesWave25 offers an easy way to boost existing 10G DWDM infrastructure without a major increase in cost or footprint
  • New C-band tunable SFP28 pluggable device reduces operational complexity and extends reach to 40km

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100G–ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its AccessWave25™, empowering network operators to easily migrate their 10Gbit/s access infrastructure to 25Gbit/s connectivity without a significant increase in footprint or major changes to the existing optical layer. The pluggable device answers the urgent need for higher bandwidth services in mobile X-Haul, cable access and wholesale networks. Operators can now slot the AccessWave25 into any standard-based SFP28 port for an instant capacity upgrade without replacing existing demarcation or aggregation devices. Using patent-pending distance optimization technology, the device also extends 25Gbit/s DWDM reach to 40km, and its G.metro auto-tuning technology reduces provisioning efforts and simplifies operations.

“Our AccessWave25 is the key to unlocking more bandwidth at the edge. Now network operators have an easy, low-cost way to address soaring bandwidth consumption that doesn’t require extra real estate or cause major disruption to services. And as well as boosting capacity, the AccessWave25 offers a substantial increase in reach. While today’s solutions can’t go beyond 15km, our new pluggable device uses PAM4 modulation and direct-detection technology to support data transport up to 40km,” said Christoph Glingener, CEO of ADVA. “Simple to deploy and ideally suited for outdoor use, our AccessWave25 device will be the foundation for the next generation of optical access networks.”

ADVA’s AccessWave25 plug enables the seamless upgrade of fiber-based access networks. Host-agnostic and with a standardized SFP28 form factor, it empowers operators to instantly connect switches, routers and many other devices to DWDM open line systems. With full C-band tunable interfaces and G.metro self-tuning capabilities, the device reduces set-up time, minimizes human error and delivers operational cost savings. Network operators can also use the G.metro communication channel to remotely monitor the status and health of plugs for easy troubleshooting of any issues. Using less than 3 watts and with an I-temp hardened design, the AccessWave25 is perfect for deployment in a wide range of outdoor settings.

“The latest addition to our pluggable technology portfolio answers the most urgent needs of our customers in a wide range of industries. From the core to the metro to access networks, our product range offers a plug for almost every situation,” commented Saeid Aramideh, VP of business development at Optical Engines, ADVA. “OurAccessWave25 is a vital addition to our AccessWave family of pluggable devices and features our latest G.metro technology. Either with a third-party OLS or with our turnkey FSP 3000 solution for passive optical access networks, our pluggable technology provides the tools for tackling relentless growth in data consumption as well as the ever-changing demands of optical access networks.”

Further details on the ADVA AccessWave25™ are available in these slides: https://adva.li/accesswave25-slides.

A supporting product video is also available here: https://youtu.be/bcV06nMJ3_c.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

