ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adtran–ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN) (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, revenue was $172.0 million. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million and earnings per share was $0.04. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.19. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation related adjustments, change in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. The reconciliations between GAAP net income and earnings per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are set forth in the table provided below.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “We had a strong Q2 fueled by the growing demand for our fiber broadband platforms. Customer demand continues to grow at record levels. We increased revenue both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in our domestic and international markets, and also throughout our customer segments. This provides continued momentum as we move forward with our integration of ADVA. The combination of these two companies will strengthen our overall solution portfolio and provide the resources necessary to maximize our success in this unprecedented investment cycle in fiber networks.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date is August 17, 2022 and the payment date will be September 1, 2022.

The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. ADTRAN will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN’s Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the Webcast link.

An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the text of the Company’s conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit www.investors.adtran.com or email at investor.relations@adtran.com.

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. solely owns ADTRAN, Inc. (Adtran) and is the majority shareholder of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA). Adtran is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADVA is a global optical networking solutions provider focused on cloud interconnect, cloud access and network synchronization. The combined technology portfolio can best address current and future requirements, especially regarding the convergence of solutions at the network edge. Learn more on Adtran.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Unless the context otherwise indicates or requires, references in this press release and the accompanying financial information to “ADTRAN,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to (i) ADTRAN, Inc. and its consolidated affiliates prior to the merger on July 8, 2022 of Acorn MergeCo, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned direct subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Acorn HoldCo), with and into ADTRAN, Inc., as part of ADTRAN’s business combination transaction with ADVA, and (ii) ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries following the Merger.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: (i) risks and uncertainties related to the continued impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic (including variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus), including with respect to continued manufacturing and supply chain constraints; (ii) regulatory or other limitations imposed following the closing of the Company’s business combination with ADVA on July 15, 2022; the success of the combined ADTRAN and ADVA businesses following the business combination; the ability to successfully integrate the ADTRAN and ADVA businesses; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to integration efforts following the business combination; the risk that the publicity surrounding the business combination could have adverse effects on the market price of ADTRAN’s common stock or ADVA’s common shares or the ability of ADTRAN and ADVA to retain customers, retain or hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their respective suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval process required by major and other service providers for new products; the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; the risks that ADTRAN, ADVA or ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development, and (iii) the other risks set forth in ADVA’s annual and interim financial reports made publicly available and ADTRAN’s and ADTRAN Holdings’ public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including ADTRAN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ADTRAN’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the tables below non-GAAP operating income, which has been reconciled to operating income, and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share – basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net income and earnings per share – basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share – basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating income, net income and earnings per share – basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share – basic and diluted, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

43,368

 

 

$

56,603

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

215

 

Short-term investments

 

1,773

 

 

 

350

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

172,088

 

 

 

158,742

 

Other receivables

 

8,413

 

 

 

11,228

 

Inventory, net

 

196,916

 

 

 

139,891

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

9,306

 

 

 

9,296

 

Total Current Assets

 

431,864

 

 

 

376,325

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

53,432

 

 

 

55,766

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

8,508

 

 

 

9,079

 

Goodwill

 

6,968

 

 

 

6,968

 

Intangibles, net

 

17,473

 

 

 

19,293

 

Other non-current assets

 

29,637

 

 

 

30,971

 

Long-term investments

 

52,297

 

 

 

70,615

 

Total Assets

$

600,179

 

 

$

569,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

144,432

 

 

$

102,489

 

Unearned revenue

 

22,705

 

 

 

17,737

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

16,759

 

 

 

13,673

 

Accrued wages and benefits

 

13,276

 

 

 

14,900

 

Income tax payable, net

 

4,541

 

 

 

6,560

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

201,713

 

 

 

155,359

 

Non-current unearned revenue

 

10,133

 

 

 

9,271

 

Pension liability

 

9,889

 

 

 

11,402

 

Deferred compensation liability

 

26,014

 

 

 

31,383

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

3,893

 

 

 

4,500

 

Total Liabilities

 

251,642

 

 

 

211,915

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

348,537

 

 

 

357,102

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

600,179

 

 

$

569,017

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network Solutions

 

$

155,992

 

 

$

125,449

 

 

$

294,366

 

 

$

239,258

 

 

Services & Support

 

 

16,046

 

 

 

17,783

 

 

 

32,190

 

 

 

31,507

 

 

Total Revenue

 

 

172,038

 

 

 

143,232

 

 

 

326,556

 

 

 

270,765

 

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network Solutions

 

 

99,921

 

 

 

70,014

 

 

 

190,575

 

 

 

135,015

 

 

Services & Support

 

 

9,611

 

 

 

10,550

 

 

 

19,159

 

 

 

19,481

 

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

109,532

 

 

 

80,564

 

 

 

209,734

 

 

 

154,496

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

62,506

 

 

 

62,668

 

 

 

116,822

 

 

 

116,269

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

27,873

 

 

 

30,866

 

 

 

55,766

 

 

 

58,301

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

26,500

 

 

 

27,871

 

 

 

52,991

 

 

 

55,372

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

8,133

 

 

 

3,931

 

 

 

8,065

 

 

 

2,596

 

 

Interest and dividend income

 

 

217

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

543

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(94

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(124

)

 

 

(12

)

 

Net investment (loss) gain

 

 

(4,646

)

 

 

2,009

 

 

 

(8,061

)

 

 

3,005

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

681

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

455

 

 

 

2,025

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

4,291

 

 

 

6,213

 

 

 

756

 

 

 

8,157

 

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(2,148

)

 

 

(1,127

)

 

 

260

 

 

 

(2,175

)

 

Net Income

 

$

2,143

 

 

$

5,086

 

 

$

1,016

 

 

$

5,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

 

49,123

 

 

 

48,449

 

 

 

49,110

 

 

 

48,393

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

49,809

 

(1)

 

49,426

 

(1)

 

49,813

 

(1)

 

49,225

 

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share – basic

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

Earnings per common share – diluted

 

$

0.04

 

(1)

$

0.10

 

(1)

$

0.02

 

(1)

$

0.12

 

(1)

(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,016

 

 

$

5,982

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,235

 

 

 

8,232

 

Loss (gain) on investments

 

 

7,882

 

 

 

(3,255

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,781

 

 

 

3,615

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(93

)

 

 

441

 

Other, net

 

 

27

 

 

 

53

 

Inventory reserves

 

 

(4,296

)

 

 

(3,167

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(14,315

)

 

 

(24,322

)

Other receivables

 

 

2,606

 

 

 

1,412

 

Inventory

 

 

(53,982

)

 

 

9,107

 

Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

 

 

671

 

 

 

(4,767

)

Accounts payable

 

 

42,968

 

 

 

16,814

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

2,179

 

 

 

6,999

 

Income taxes payable, net

 

 

(1,597

)

 

 

1,069

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

 

(5,918

)

 

 

18,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(3,285

)

 

 

(2,210

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments

 

 

25,071

 

 

 

20,597

 

Purchases of available-for-sale investments

 

 

(17,002

)

 

 

(20,121

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

4,784

 

 

 

(1,734

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements

 

 

(333

)

 

 

(113

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

636

 

 

 

3,552

 

Dividend payments

 

 

(8,877

)

 

 

(8,735

)

Proceeds from draw on line of credit

 

 

28,000

 

 

 

 

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

(28,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(8,574

)

 

 

(5,296

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(9,708

)

 

 

11,183

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

 

(3,742

)

 

 

(1,381

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

56,818

 

 

 

60,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

43,368

 

 

$

69,981

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

 

$

552

 

 

$

275

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable

 

$

818

 

 

$

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in table in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

 

Nine Months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Operating Income

$

8,133

 

 

$

3,931

 

 

 

$

8,065

 

 

$

2,596

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

 

2,123

 

(1)

 

2,384

 

(4)

 

 

4,453

 

(7)

 

3,429

 

(10)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,888

 

(2)

 

1,808

 

(5)

 

 

3,781

 

(8)

 

3,615

 

(11)

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

8

 

(6)

 

 

2

 

(9)

 

309

 

(12)

Deferred compensation adjustments

 

(3,737

)

(3)

 

1,994

 

(3)

 

 

(6,433

)

(3)

 

2,550

 

(3)

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

8,407

 

 

$

10,125

 

 

 

$

9,868

 

 

$

12,499

 

 

(1) $1.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(2) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.
(3) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of income.

(4) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(5) $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(6) Less than $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(7) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(8) $0.3 million is included in total cost of revenue, $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(9) Less than $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(10) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(11) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $2.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(12) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Income and Earnings per Common Share – Basic and Diluted

to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share – Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in table in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

 

Nine Months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Net Income

 

$

2,143

 

 

$

5,086

 

 

 

$

1,016

 

 

$

5,982

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

 

 

2,123

 

 

 

2,384

 

 

 

 

4,453

 

 

 

3,429

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,888

 

 

 

1,808

 

 

 

 

3,781

 

 

 

3,615

 

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

309

 

 

Deferred compensation adjustments(1)

 

 

(140

)

 

 

546

 

 

 

 

(995

)

 

 

814

 

 

Pension expense(2)

 

 

85

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

553

 

 

Valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets

 

 

4,289

 

 

 

(727

)

 

 

 

12,368

 

 

 

1,958

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments to net income

 

 

(680

)

 

 

(1,243

)

 

 

 

(1,185

)

 

 

(2,195

)

 

Non-GAAP Net Income

 

$

9,708

 

 

$

8,137

 

 

 

$

19,614

 

 

$

14,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

 

49,123

 

 

 

48,449

 

 

 

 

49,110

 

 

 

48,393

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

49,809

 

 

 

49,426

 

 

 

 

49,813

 

 

 

49,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share – basic

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

Earnings per common share – diluted

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP earnings per common share – basic

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

Non-GAAP earnings per common share – diluted

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company’s pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

 

Contacts

Investor Services/Assistance:

Rhonda Lambert/256-963-7450

investor@adtran.com

