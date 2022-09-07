Adobe to Announce Q3 FY22 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call Sept. 15

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results after the market closes on Thu., Sept. 15, 2022, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed on Adobe.com. A recording of the call and related materials will be available on the Adobe Investor Relations site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

