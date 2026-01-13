ADM to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on Feb. 3, 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced that ADM management will host an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter of 2025 and provide a company update. Prior to the call, ADM will issue a press release and related presentation, which will be made available at ADM - Investor Relations.

To listen to the webcast go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

