ADM Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s 2026 Most Admired Company List

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM) has been named one of the world’s most admired companies in the food production industry by FORTUNE Magazine for 2026.

FORTUNE’s “World's Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, and is developed by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry. FORTUNE began the process with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. From there, the highest-revenue companies in each industry were chosen to participate, a total of 685 in 29 countries across 51 industries. Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

“This recognition showcases the dedication, talent, and expertise of our exceptional team,” said Chair of the Board and CEO Juan Luciano. “I’m proud of how we harness the power of nature to improve lives globally and of the innovative culture we’ve cultivated to keep advancing our strategy. It’s a privilege to be recognized among the most respected companies in our field.”

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

