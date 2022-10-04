Adlumin Announces Commitment to Growing Global Cybersecurity Success by Becoming a Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 Champion

Building on annual success Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 is set to highlight the growing importance of cybersecurity in our daily lives and look to empower everyday individuals and business to take cybersecurity steps by making cyber more accessible.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adlumin—Adlumin, the command center for security operations, today announced that it has signed on as Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022. Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world’s foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of ‘It’s easy to stay safe online.’





“Adlumin is committed to moving the mission of Cybersecurity Awareness Month forward and providing superior external and internal visibility to threats and helping companies eliminate risks and command authority of their organization’s environment,” says Stephanie Broyles, CMO at Adlumin. “We are excited to be a Champion this year and look forward to celebrating the power of cybersecurity and the roles we can play to protect online information and privacy.”

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is becoming more intertwined with our lives every day. And while the evolution of technology is moving at the speed of sound, cybercriminals are working just as fast to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

This year, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month’s main focal areas revolve around four key fundamental cybersecurity best practices:

Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today.

– still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today. Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use.

Enabling multi-factor authentication on personal devices and business networks.

Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

Now in its 19th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Adlumin is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, cloud-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform plus extended risk management and security services. The platform focuses on advanced cyber threats, system vulnerabilities, and sprawling IT operations to command greater visibility, stop threats, reduce your business risk, and automate compliance. Adlumin leverages powerful machine learning, identifies critical threats, automates remediation rules and systems updates, and provides live continuous compliance reporting. www.adlumin.com

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 24-28th); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.

Contacts

Krystal Rennie, Director of Corporate Communications



Email: krystal.rennie@adlumin.com

Phone: (202) 352-8001