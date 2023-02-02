Aderant Bolsters Strength of Executive Leadership Team

Legal Tech Leader Appoints Doug Matthews Chief Product Officer and Andrew Hoyt to Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant®, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, has strengthened its executive firepower with two new C-level hires, Doug Matthews as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Andrew Hoyt as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In addition, the company has promoted Jessica Kattman to Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications. Aderant continues to make bold strides forward to expand its team and talent base.

These moves come on the heels of two years of tremendous global growth for the organization. With the acquisitions of American LegalNet (ALN) and viGlobal, it was important for President and CEO Chris Cartrett to continue to fill out a strong, innovative leadership team with tenured experts. Advancing the knowledge and skill in its product and technology teams was imperative to continued success.

“The growth we have experienced in recent years is a testament to the strength of our team. Going forward though, we have much larger plans. Adding Doug and Andy to the leadership team was crucial for us to be able to deliver on our long-term company vision,” said Cartrett. “I am excited to work with these extremely talented individuals and welcome their desire to push the envelope to further grow our business and enhance the delivery of quality solutions that help our clients run a better business.”

Matthews brings 20+ years of product leadership tenure to the position, including building world class product management teams and designing and executing successful cloud and business transformation strategies. Prior to joining Aderant, he was General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Data Protection Business at Veritas Technologies, LLC where he prioritized the delivery of crucial business capabilities with a customer-first approach, built on solving their most critical unmet needs. Matthews is well-suited to grow the Aderant product suite both internally through development as well as through acquisitions and partnerships with third-party organizations.

Hoyt’s forward-thinking and hands-on leadership style made him the perfect choice for Aderant’s next CTO. He will oversee the company’s global development team and collaboratively develop the future technical vision and roadmap for the entire Aderant product suite. Hoyt joins Aderant from NCR Corporation, where he implemented an “API-First Strategy”, prioritizing client interests. He also led the company’s initiative to migrate clients from their legacy platforms to cloud-native applications. His 17-year tenure at IBM where he guided clients through their digital transformations with new technologies and process makes him the ideal candidate to lead Aderant’s continued transition to the cloud space.

With Matthews and Hoyt leading the charge on the product and technology side, Aderant is poised to see even more growth and expansion. This fast-paced move to the cloud puts clients in the driver’s seat of their own technological destiny, which is where Kattman will play a vital role. Kattman has been instrumental in Aderant’s growth over the past two years. Educating the market and bringing awareness to Aderant’s breadth of products that support all facets of a law firm’s business, regardless of the PMS they run, will be the driver for future growth. Creating a unique and engaging customer experience falls under her purview via events, client communications and overall brand synergy.

“Jess has been a tremendous leader in our organization. Her creativeness and attention to detail have shaped who Aderant is today. Promoting her to Vice President and moving her onto our executive team simply gives her a larger platform and voice to continue our evolution into the company and provider we desire to be,” said Cartrett.

These moves complete Aderant’s executive leadership group. This journey began in late 2021 after Cartrett moved into the President role. A focus on leadership and talent was his top initiative, leading to the appointment of Shira Aharoni as Aderant’s first Chief People Officer. Aderant has heavily invested in its strategy of attracting, developing, and growing talent within its organization. The addition of Aharoni in 2022 has brought significant change in how the company manages and supports its people. Aharoni’s history in HR leadership within software companies like NCR Corporation and Finastra LTD, gives her the expertise and passion required to shape and strengthen the Aderant team. Aharoni has been instrumental in helping lead the overall workforce strategy in conjunction with COO Raphael Shure.

“Our people can’t give 100% to our clients if they aren’t getting 110% from us,” said Aharoni. “I believe in a strong people-first approach when it comes to how we operate our business and am proud to work with a leadership group that has the same ideals.”

“Rounding out our leadership group with the extreme talent and passion that these individuals bring to the table will prove to be an incredible benefit to both the Aderant team and our clients,” said Shure. “I, for one, am excited to see what this group will deliver for our future.”

