Additional Round of Funding Announced by e2log, Supply Chain Technology Innovator

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–e2log, supply chain technology innovator, is pleased to announce another round of funding. The process was led by New York-based Upper90, a hybrid fund providing founder-friendly credit and equity to leading disruptors in e-commerce, enterprise and fintech. A team of individual investors with significant technology and software experience also participated in this round. Douglas Gilstrap will be joining the e2log Board as a representative of the investor group.

The funds will support additional technology innovation, enhance global connectivity, and drive sales and marketing initiatives.

“Recent global turmoil from supply chain disruptions highlights the lack of technology — as well as the need for more in this space,” said Adolph Colaco, e2log CEO. “This round of funding brings more exceptional investors into our portfolio to support and guide us as we continue challenging the conventional way enterprises manage their supply chains.”

A new approach to logistics

e2log’s unique Enterprise Logistics Management System helps cargo owners and shippers manage the end-to-end supply chain process for complete order lifecycle management. The e2log solution allows supply chain teams across the enterprise to work on a single platform and manage both international as well as domestic logistics for all types of cargo via all modes of transportation. The platform greatly simplifies otherwise complex logistics processes, helping cargo owners and shippers gain control of their supply chains.

“No matter the size or stage, offline or online, every business faces supply chain challenges. e2log is delivering an integrated platform that improves efficiency, transparency and cost savings at every point in the cycle,” said Billy Libby, CEO and founder, Upper90. “We’re proud to be an early partner in e2log, helping them accelerate growth with less dilution.”

About e2log

Texas-based e2log was founded in 2018 by a team of seasoned supply chain executives with a mission to simplify global logistics and help cargo owners and shippers significantly improve control of their supply chains. The company has since built a cloud-based platform which helps save shipping costs, significantly improves process efficiency, and measures performance of each component of the supply chain, while delivering unprecedented visibility and transparency. More information on e2log can be found at www.e2log.com.

