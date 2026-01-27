Acumatica Highlights AI-Enabled Innovation and Industry-Focused Enhancements to Kick Off Day 2 of Summit 2026

Day 2 Keynote Demonstrates Customer-Driven Innovation, Modern User Experiences, and AI-Powered Capabilities Delivering Measurable Results

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--During today’s Summit Day 2 Keynote address, Acumatica outlined its vision for the future of cloud ERP and unveiled a series of AI-powered, customer-driven innovations designed to help organizations be more agile, adapt to complexities, make better decisions, and drive business outcomes. The new product enhancements underscore Acumatica’s commitment to delivering practical innovation that produces real-world results for growing organizations by integrating AI into their standard workflows.

Throughout the keynote, Acumatica executives emphasized how close collaboration with customers continues to shape the company’s product strategy, ensuring new capabilities address real operational challenges while laying a strong foundation for incorporating greater intelligence across industries.

“Everything we announced today is grounded in how our customers actually work,” said Jon Pollock, Acumatica’s new chief product officer. “By combining modern user experiences, industry-specific depth, and an AI-first approach, we’re helping businesses move faster, reduce complexity, and confidently scale—today and into the future.”

What’s Next for Acumatica Cloud ERP in 2026

During the keynote, Acumatica previewed several enhancements planned for the 2026 R1 release that align with its five strategic product pillars: future-proofing, adaptability, industry specificity, user experience, and AI-first innovation.

Key product announcements include:

AI Studio and AI Assistant : New tools that allow customers and partners to configure and apply AI in meaningful ways, turning insights into assistive automation that is transparent, easy to understand, and grounded in business context.

: New tools that allow customers and partners to configure and apply AI in meaningful ways, turning insights into assistive automation that is transparent, easy to understand, and grounded in business context. Modern Experiences for All Users : A modernized user interface is now available across the platform, delivering cleaner layouts, faster navigation, no-code personalization, and more consistent workflows that reduce friction and help users get work done faster.

: A modernized user interface is now available across the platform, delivering cleaner layouts, faster navigation, no-code personalization, and more consistent workflows that reduce friction and help users get work done faster. AI-Powered Reporting and Insights : Improved out-of-the-box reporting paired with proactive AI-powered anomaly detection, helping teams quickly identify what’s changed, where attention is needed, and how to act.

: Improved out-of-the-box reporting paired with proactive AI-powered anomaly detection, helping teams quickly identify what’s changed, where attention is needed, and how to act. Customer and Vendor Collaborative Portals : New universal login and in-product messaging capabilities that bring account management, notifications, surveys, and support interactions directly into Acumatica. These messaging capabilities eliminate reliance on email and improve engagement. Businesses can easily set up AI-powered self-service portals to enhance a wide range of services for their customers.

: New universal login and in-product messaging capabilities that bring account management, notifications, surveys, and support interactions directly into Acumatica. These messaging capabilities eliminate reliance on email and improve engagement. Businesses can easily set up AI-powered self-service portals to enhance a wide range of services for their customers. AI-Powered Customer and Employee Experiences: Introduction of AI agents and AI-assisted workflows that streamline self-service, reduce manual effort, and improve response times across customer service, sales, and operations.

Industry-Specific Innovation Across Key Markets

Acumatica also highlighted how customer-driven innovation is translating into tangible results across its Industry Editions.

Manufacturing, Distribution, and Retail : New capabilities including AI Cross-Sell Assistant, Amazon Sales Profitability dashboards, Order Orchestration Assistant, and Shop Floor Kiosk solutions designed to improve revenue growth, fulfillment accuracy, and real-time operational visibility.

: New capabilities including AI Cross-Sell Assistant, Amazon Sales Profitability dashboards, Order Orchestration Assistant, and Shop Floor Kiosk solutions designed to improve revenue growth, fulfillment accuracy, and real-time operational visibility. Construction and Professional Services : Continued expansion of full-lifecycle solutions—from estimating and project execution to field service and closeout—along with enhancements to project financials, payroll reporting, document management, and AI-powered anomaly detection.

: Continued expansion of full-lifecycle solutions—from estimating and project execution to field service and closeout—along with enhancements to project financials, payroll reporting, document management, and AI-powered anomaly detection. Acumatica for Converging Business Models: Enhancements that support hybrid organizations operating across manufacturing, distribution, retail, and services on a single, unified platform.

A Continued Commitment to Customer-Driven Innovation

In addition to near-term innovations, Acumatica shared its longer-term product vision, outlining a multi-horizon roadmap focused on building a foundation for intelligence, embedding AI into daily operations, and evolving Acumatica into an intelligent, composable business platform that extends the power of Acumatica AI to other AI ecosystems.

“Our technology roadmap reshapes ERP technology from a system of record to a system of intelligence,” said Miten Mehta, chief engineering officer of Acumatica. “Acumatica is changing ERP from being reactive to being proactive, and from traditional scripted automation to objective-based autonomy – all with real-time data governance at the point of data entry, which fuels Acumatica AI with truth, not noise.”

To learn more about Acumatica’s latest features and capabilities, request a demo at acumatica.com/request-a-demo.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

