ActivTrak Announces Integration with Google Workspace to Deliver Personal Work Insights in Google Calendar and Other Workspace Apps

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActivTrak today announced an integration with Google Workspace to deliver personal work insights that empower employees to improve their digital work habits and wellness. ActivTrak for Google Workspace enables customers to embed individual work metrics into their Google Workspace applications, giving employees immediate visibility to help them redesign their work day, protect focus time and improve well-being.

Research shows that constant interruptions from digital work tools can lead to declines in productivity, employee experience and well-being, resulting in higher employee attrition. According to ActivTrak’s 2022 State of the Workplace Report, collaboration tools interrupt employees an average 70 times per day, and only 3% of employees have focus sessions that last longer than 50 minutes.

ActivTrak gives employees visibility into their work habits to help them improve their workplace experience and develop critical skills for personal development. With ActivTrak for Google Workspace, it’s even easier by embedding individual work activity metrics into Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets and Slides, which are open throughout the day.

The integration delivers insights about digital work across all apps and websites, including app usage, screen time, distractions, focus time, breaks taken and days overworked. Employees can seamlessly and privately view personal ActivTrak metrics in Google Workspace on a daily and weekly basis for self-awareness to determine how to modify their work day, reduce distractions and increase wellness. ActivTrak’s configurable privacy controls allow insights to be shared at personal and aggregate levels aligned with a company’s culture, employee experience, compliance and business goals.

Key metrics include:

Daily Total Screen Time

Productive Time

Average Focus Session

Top Attention Shifting Apps/Sites

Days Overworked

Total Break Time and Average # of Daily Breaks

“ ActivTrak’s workforce analytics platform provides the data to accelerate employee growth,” said Roman Smolevskiy, Founder at A+ Construction and Remodeling. “ Having individual employee insights readily available within Google Workspace empowers our employees to optimize their work day.”

ActivTrak workforce analytics solutions for workforce productivity, workplace efficiency and employee engagement are also available to customers through Google Cloud Marketplace.

“ When asked about opportunities for productivity improvement, respondents to our Voice of the Enterprise: Workforce Productivity and Collaboration, Work Execution Goals & Challenges 2021 survey cited the integration of data from different applications into a workflow, the progress of work against goals, and the creation of documents, spreadsheets and slides as the top three areas that could be significantly enhanced with more automation,” said Raul Castanon-Martinez, Senior Research Analyst, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.1

ActivTrak integrations also help organizations combine workforce activity data with other business applications and data sources such as contact center, customer service help desk, employee experience, voice of the employee, human capital management, project management, salesforce automation, workplace collaboration and productivity software, and more. This adds layers of additional visibility and insights into the broader context of individual and team productivity.

“ Today’s business landscape and hybrid work environments require employees to be healthy, engaged, focused and empowered,” said ActivTrak’s Chief Product Officer Ramon Chen. “ Working with Google Workspace, our solutions drive business efficiencies that help users gain the visibility they need into all their work activities to optimize workdays, improve digital dexterity and ultimately thrive in the modern, hybrid workplace.”

ActivTrak on Google Workspace Marketplace will be available beginning Sept. 21, 2022. To learn more, visit:

About ActivTrak:

ActivTrak helps digital workforces work wiser and thrive. More than 9,000 customers and 550,000 users have deployed our workforce analytics platform to gain insights and metrics about digital work so they can measure and assess productivity and wellness with the employee in mind. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

