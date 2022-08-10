ActiveCampaign Once Again Named a Forbes Cloud 100 Winner

Consecutive win proves continuing momentum for SaaS company and ongoing need for customer experience automation for growing businesses

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has been named to the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This is the second consecutive win for the company, 73 this year, up from No. 83 in its debut.





The higher ranking in the Cloud 100 demonstrates the market’s appetite for customer experience automation, further proven by the fact that 56% of consumers prioritize shopping from small businesses despite inflation, and ActiveCampaign’s growing businesses doubled their revenue this year; compared to the industry average of 3.5% growth. In addition, ActiveCampaign is among the nearly 30% of Cloud 100 honorees that is a Pledge 1% member. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to social impact, which is reflected in its company value of pursuing growth with gratitude.

This recognition follows additional accolades the company has recently received for its growth, including:

No. 1 in customer satisfaction on G2 for Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization, as well as crossing over 10,000 positive customer reviews, a distinction that only 16 other products have.

and E-Commerce Personalization, as well as crossing over 10,000 positive customer reviews, a distinction that only 16 other products have. Summer 2022 TrustRadius Marketing Automation Software Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price.

SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Marketing Technology Solution.

SAMMY Award for Best CRM.

Finalist in the 2022 Momentum CityLIGHTS Awards awarded to a growth stage company that has become a serious competitor in the market.

Which companies made the Forbes Cloud 100 list in 2022?

ActiveCampaign was selected from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies for inclusion in The Cloud 100 list this year. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlisted the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assisted in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list will appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

Supporting quotes

“It’s an honor for ActiveCampaign to be recognized for our continuous growth because we are constantly focused on helping our customers grow,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “Entrepreneurs often ask me for tips to grow their business, and my answer is always focusing on the customer experience. Utilize automation to help enable the experience, and then reserve your people’s time for the moments that create a feeling of wow. That’s how we’ve grown ActiveCampaign, and we see this work for our customers as well.”

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list, meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees.”

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign’s category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 180,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 820+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing, marketing automation, ecommerce marketing, and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign’s customers use its 870+ integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign is one of only 17 products with over 10,000 positive customer reviews on G2.com, scoring higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization, and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

Contacts

Kirsten Welch



+1 4077347332



activecampaign@pancomm.com