Active Membranes Appoints Eric Hoek as Executive Chairman to Accelerate Strategy, Fundraising, and Commercialization

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Desalination--Active Membranes, Inc., a developer of next-generation membrane technologies that significantly reduce the energy and lifecycle cost of desalination and advanced water treatment, today announced that Eric Hoek has been appointed Executive Chairman of the company.

Dr. Hoek is a Professor at UCLA and a globally recognized leader in membrane science and water treatment innovation. He is a co-inventor and co-founder of Active Membranes and has played a central role in the scientific development of the company’s technology since its inception. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Dr. Hoek will work closely with the executive team on sales and marketing strategy, new product development and investor relations.

“Eric’s appointment as Executive Chairman reflects where Active Membranes is today as a company,” said Arian Edalat, CEO and Co-Founder of Active Membranes. “We are moving on from numerous long-term pilots into a fully commercial growth stage. Having Eric in this role will strengthen our strategic focus and credibility with investors and customers alike. Just as importantly, it brings clarity and alignment to how our story is presented to the market at a critical stage of growth.”

Dr. Hoek’s appointment comes as Active Membranes continues to build momentum with customers, strategic partners, and investors. His leadership is expected to further strengthen the company’s technical capabilities and fine-tune its market strategy going forward.

“Active is at a critical inflection point, and this role enables me to support strategy, sales and fundraising,” said Dr. Hoek. “Also, knowing that I advise and consult several other startups and mature companies in our industry, I am excited to explore how those relationships will enable new opportunities and even faster growth for Active.”

About Active Membranes

Active Membranes has developed a transformational smart membrane technology that reduces the cost and physical and carbon footprint of membrane plants including water desalination plants by at least 50%, making them simple and costs effective at any scale, transforming existing or new installations.

