Active Archive Alliance to Host Free Virtual Conference on September 22 on Taking Control of the Accessibility, Cost and Security of Archival Data

The Virtual Conference Will Feature Panel Discussions by 16 Active Archive Alliance Members, Sharing Ecosystem Trends, Best Practices and the Evolving Uses of Active Archives

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–The Active Archive Alliance today announced its free virtual conference, which will be held this Wednesday, September 22. 2002, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. MT. Any IT professional, data storage manager, technology or channel partner or value-added reseller is encouraged to register here for the event.

“Active archiving addresses the relentless rate of data growth and how to manage it for accessibility, cost, and security,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing, Spectra Logic, and co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance. “Our upcoming Virtual Conference offers an opportunity to discover the most current thinking on ecosystem trends, best practices and the evolving uses of Active Archives from 16 thought leaders in the industry.”

Executives of 16 of the organizations that comprise the Active Archive Alliance will lead several panels, sharing their insights, expertise and best practices. Ken Clipperton, the lead analyst for storage at DCIG, will moderate the event. Panel topics will include:

The Big Three: Access, Cost, Security



Archival data may not require high performance computing, but it needs to stay accessible for productivity, legal, business value, analytics, and compliance. IT needs to secure that data against ransomware and other types of cyberattacks. And IT needs to do all this at reasonable costs, even given extraordinary projected data growth. During this session, the panel will discuss ‘The Big Three’ – access, cost and security.

Creating the Ecosystem



The important thing to remember is that active archiving is not a single vendor solution. An active archiving system easily includes data centers, remote locations, and the cloud ; SSD, HDD, tape, and optical; block, object, and file storage. This session will overview the technologies and solutions that comprise an active archive.

Evolving Active Archives



Active Archiving technology is constantly evolving as marketplace demand increases. Top innovations include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), sustainability, analytics, and compliance. This panel will explore the newest advancements and applications for active archives.

The Active Archive Alliance’s virtual conference provides IT professionals, data managers, partners and industry experts an opportunity to interact, engage and learn more about how to take advantage of the significant benefits offered by active archives.

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Members and sponsors include FUJIFILM Recording Media USA, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Atempo, ELLKAY, Folio Photonics, IBM, Iron Mountain, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, StorMagic, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital and XenData.

ACTIVE ARCHIVE is the trademark of the Active Archive Alliance. Third party trademarks used herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners used with permission. ©2022 Active Archive Alliance. All rights reserved.

