Activ Surgical Wins BostInno’s “Inno on Fire Blazer” Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activ Surgical, Inc., a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that it has been named the “Inno on Fire Blazer” in the Health and Medtech category as part of BostInno’s 2021 Inno on Fire Awards. The annual awards program recognizes top companies across eight categories and includes a ranking of the top 50 startups, people and nonprofit organizations (NPO) that are making impressive innovation strides in the Greater Boston region.

Activ Surgical is a digital surgery imaging startup that is developing surgical intelligence hardware and software that exists within a class by itself. The company focuses on enhanced, real-time visualization capabilities for surgeons that combines advanced augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technology. The company’s technology will enable surgeons to view critical physiological structures and functions, like blood flow, that cannot be seen with the naked eye while in the operating room. Activ Surgical’s goal is to empower surgeons’ decision making during a surgery to ultimately enhance patient safety.

“We want to congratulate this year’s Inno on Fire honoree companies and category-winning Blazers, including Activ Surgical,” said Carolyn Jones, market president and publisher of BostInno. “We also want to thank our staff and the venture investors and entrepreneurs in the community who helped us make this year’s selections.”

“Activ Surgical has experienced tremendous growth and momentum in 2021, including the FDA clearance of our ActivSightTM interoperable imaging module, introduction of our ActivInsightsTM software suite, a $45M Series B fundraise and the completion of our first in-human clinical trials,” said Todd Usen, chief executive officer, Activ Surgical. “This recognition from BostInno is validation of our team’s hard work, diligence and progress over the past 12 months. We are honored to be on this list that recognizes leaders in our home market.”

For a complete list of all the 2021 Inno on Fire honorees and Blazer award winners, please visit BostInno.com. For more information on Activ Surgical, its leadership team and product portfolio, please visit www.activsurgical.com.

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical is the pioneering digital surgery company that completed the world’s first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue in 2018. The company is revolutionizing surgical vision, enabling a future of augmented reality-based and artificial intelligence-driven surgery that is safe, smart, and accessible to all. Its patent-protected surgical software platform–ActiveEdge™–is being designed to reduce unintended and preventable surgical errors by enhancing a surgeon’s intraoperative decision making via the aggregation of surgical data from around the world. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, Cota Capital, BAM Funds, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), ARTIS Ventures, LRVHealth, Tao Capital Partners, Magnetar Capital, NVIDIA, Rising Tide VC, MINT Venture Partners, Castor Ventures, SONY Innovation Fund, and Dream One Vision. Learn more at www.activsurgical.com.

About BostInno

Since 2010, BostInno has covered, connected and catalyzed the region’s innovation ecosystem, producing digital media, events and intelligence about the entrepreneurs, executives, startups, businesses, trends and topics that are shaping the present and future of Boston’s economy. Through a daily newsletter reaching over 24,000 people daily, plus a website, events, directories, data and more, BostInno is a portal to and for the city’s thriving startup and tech communities.

