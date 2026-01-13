Actiphy Inc. Announces ActiveImage Protector Update with Proxmox Support

WILDOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActiveImageProtector--Actiphy Inc., a global provider of backup, disaster recovery, and virtualization software, today announced the release of a new version of ActiveImage Protector that adds support for the open-source Proxmox virtualization platform.

In recent years, changes to VMware’s licensing model—including the transition to subscription-based licensing, price increases, and product restructuring—have significantly increased infrastructure costs for many organizations. As a result, enterprises are increasingly evaluating alternative virtualization platforms.

Proxmox has gained momentum for its low licensing costs, unified management of virtual machines (KVM) and containers (LXC), and vendor-independent architecture that helps organizations avoid lock-in. With the addition of Proxmox support, ActiveImage Protector further expands its role as a comprehensive multi-hypervisor backup solution.

While Proxmox offers its own open-source backup solution, Proxmox Backup Server, many enterprises require the stability, professional support, and centralized management capabilities of a commercial backup product—particularly in business-critical environments where uptime and recovery time objectives are essential.

Organizations with mixed virtualization environments—such as VMware, Hyper-V, and Proxmox—often face greater complexity when managing backup solutions. By supporting Proxmox, ActiveImage Protector facilitates centralized backup and recovery across diverse environments, reducing operational complexity and the risk of human error.

New Features in ActiveImage Protector

Proxmox Virtualization Support

Agentless backup (HyperBack™) and recovery to a virtual environment (HyperRecovery™) are now available directly on the Proxmox platform.

Enhanced Virtual Conversion for KVM

Expanded Virtual Conversion and new Virtualization Adapter features enable migration to KVM environments, including Virtual-to-Cloud (V2C) recovery from Windows systems to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Seamless Restore Across Agentless and Agent-Based Environments

Agentless backup images of virtual machines can be restored to standalone virtual machines or physical systems without a hypervisor, enabling smooth restores across both agentless and agent-based deployments.

Improved RescueBoot™ Usability

RescueBoot™, which allows systems to boot directly from an internal disk without external media, can now be created and launched directly from the Utilities menu—significantly improving usability.

Expanded KVM Support for Standby and Virtualization

HyperStandby™ (virtual standby from backup images), vStandby™ (virtual standby from disks), and virtualization (P2V) now support KVM environments.

Key Features of ActiveImage Protector

Comprehensive System Protection: Back up the entire system—including operating systems, configurations, applications, and data—into a single image for fast, reliable recovery.

Back up the entire system—including operating systems, configurations, applications, and data—into a single image for fast, reliable recovery. Flexible Backup and Recovery: Supports disk, volume, file, and folder backups, including incremental backups for optimized storage efficiency.

Supports disk, volume, file, and folder backups, including incremental backups for optimized storage efficiency. Ransomware -Resilient Protection (ImageIsolate™): Automatically disconnects backup storage from the network after backup completion to protect against ransomware and malware attacks.

Automatically disconnects backup storage from the network after backup completion to protect against ransomware and attacks. Distributed Storage and Offsite Replication: Securely replicating data to remote locations improves data availability and disaster recovery readiness.

Securely replicating data to remote locations improves data and disaster recovery readiness. Broad Cloud Storage Support: Compatible with S3-compatible object storage and Microsoft Azure Storage.

Compatible with S3-compatible object storage and Microsoft Azure Storage. Inline Data Deduplication and Compression (IDDC): Reduces storage consumption by eliminating duplicate data and compressing it simultaneously.

Reduces storage consumption by eliminating duplicate data and compressing it simultaneously. Cross-Platform Consistency: Delivers consistent functionality across physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

Delivers consistent functionality across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. System Migration and Disaster Recovery: Supports P2V, V2V, and V2C migrations to ensure rapid recovery and business continuity.

About Actiphy Inc.

Actiphy Inc. is a global provider of backup, disaster-recovery, and virtualization solutions that protect critical business data and enable rapid system recovery. With decades of experience in image-based backup, Actiphy delivers reliable, scalable solutions for physical, virtual, and cloud environments worldwide.

For more information, visit www.actiphy.com.

© 2026 Actiphy Inc. All rights reserved. Actiphy™, ActiveImage Protector™, HyperBack™, HyperRecovery™, ImageIsolate™, RescueBoot™, and HyperStandby™ are trademarks of Actiphy Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Actiphy North America

Carol Cornell

+1 909-332-3773

global-sales@actiphy.com

Actiphy Japan (Headquarters)

Tomoko Hasegawa

+81 3-5256-0870

global-sales@actiphy.com

Actiphy EMEA

Daniela Price

+41 22-589-6785

emea-sales@actiphy.com