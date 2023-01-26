ACME Lithium locates samples with high Lithium values using ASTERRA satellite technology

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ASTERRA and ACME Lithium, Inc. (ACME) jointly announced their teaming agreement and collaboration in which ASTERRA satellite-based technology was used in the discovery of the highest values of lithium to date in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

The use of ASTERRA technology produced a large number of locations of lithium value of above 100 parts per million (ppm), while traditional methods of exploration did not find any. This was accomplished without environmental destruction.

In a press release from last week, ACME stated that their recent geological field review and sampling program resulted in locating the highest surface lithium values to date, up to 1325 ppm. These values were located at coordinates pinpointed by ASTERRA’s satellite technology, with the results confirmed by an independent lab.

“Using ASTERRA for this finding of lithium comes at a time when there is an urgent need to locate as much economic grade Lithium as possible due to booming demand,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “When using satellites for mineral exploration, there are efficiencies in time and costs. Improving exploration methods by regional targeting reduces the ecological footprint.”

Perets added, “The use of ASTERRA technology in collaboration with ACME drives unprecedented efficiency in the high-cost activity of identifying Lithium targets and deposits.” As Fortune Magazine recently noted, experts agree with Elon Musk, there is simply not enough.

“This collaboration and initial case study with technology leader ASTERRA, confirms historical and new lithium occurrences on the property and that certain areas are enriched in lithium. We are excited to move forward with ongoing work at multiple projects,” added Steve Hanson, president and CEO of ACME.

ASTERRA’s artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms extract the signal of lithium concentration underground from satellite based PolSAR data and pinpoints locations containing high lithium. This technology gives ACME a way to find lithium before investing in costly exploration where it may result in environmental destruction and civil conflicts.

About ASTERRA

ASTERRA provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. Learn more about their technology at https://asterra.io.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

