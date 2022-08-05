ACI Worldwide Present at Multiple Investor Conferences

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced today that the company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Susquehanna 2022 Get Carded: A Payments & Fintech Conference, August 5, 2022 (Virtual).

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, August 11, 2022. Boston, MA

D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit, August 23, 2022. Big Sky, MT

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

