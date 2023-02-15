<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Fourth quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:30 am EST

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on March 1, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am EST to discuss these results and future guidance.

Interested persons may access a real-time teleconference webcast at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free (888) 660-6377. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Contacts

John Kraft

ACI Worldwide

239-403-4627

john.kraft@aciworldwide.com

