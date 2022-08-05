ACI Worldwide and CARDNET Team Up to Modernize Digital Payments in Japan

MIAMI & SINAGPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#payments--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced an agreement with Japan's leading central domestic payment network, Japan Card Network, Inc, CARDNET, to modernize its digital payments infrastructure.

The agreement will see ACI work with CARDNET to provide the latest digital payments technology and next-generation solutions to CARDNET's customers.

CARDNET processes more than 30 billion domestic payment transactions annually and provides card payment switching services to 106 companies nationwide and over 889,000 point of sale terminals to Japan's leading merchants.

The new infrastructure will enable it to meet growing demand and provide its customers with more sophisticated digital payment services and solutions covering both Japan domestic and international market.

“CARDNET has taken a great leap forward in its digital payments journey and we are excited to be part of the drive to modernize its payments architecture and the Japanese payments ecosystem,” said Leslie Choo, managing director, APAC, ACI Worldwide. "As Asia's digital payments networks become increasingly interconnected, having the right technology, collaboration, and shared vision will be key to staying ahead and providing unrivalled customer convenience.”

ACI's agreement with CARDNET is the latest in a series of successes across Asia Pacific for ACI as the company continues its growth in the region.

