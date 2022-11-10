ACI Learning Wins 2022 EC-Council Training Center of the Year Award

EC-Council’s annual Global Awards program also recognized ACI Learning’s Instructor Development Manager, Greg Gardner, as a winner of the Instructor Circle of Excellence Award

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Learning™, a leading provider of audit, cybersecurity and IT certification and professional development training that empowers individuals to start and advance their careers, is a proud winner of the EC-Council Training Center of The Year Award (Enterprise) for North America for the second year in a row. Additionally, ACI Learning’s own Greg Gardner, Instructor Development Manager, was named an EC-Council Instructor (CEI) Circle of Excellence Award winner for North America.

The 2022 EC-Council Global Awards highlight the best training centers around the world that are making a positive impact for their students, based on over 2,300 training partners across 145 countries. ACI Learning was selected for the EC-Council Training Center of the Year Award for meeting criteria such as commitment to educating and making a difference in the cybersecurity workforce, student feedback and course evaluation reports, ratio of students who move on to attempt EC-Council certifications, continuous program development, and other factors that showcase student success rates.

“The EC-Council Global Awards are some of the most prestigious awards within the cybersecurity training community. ACI Learning is thrilled to be a winner of the Training Center of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, which showcases our commitment to education and instruction for the next generation of cybersecurity and IT professionals,” said Brett Shively, CEO of ACI Learning. “We are also incredibly proud of our own instructor Greg Gardner for being honored as an EC-Council Instructor Circle of Excellence Award recipient. The ACI Learning team aims to be the best in the business, and Greg represents our instructors’ dedication to offering students the highest quality experience in their IT, cybersecurity and audit training journeys.”

Gardner is an author and retired Naval officer with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry. In his role at ACI Learning, he hires, coaches, and trains instructors for ACI Learning’s online and in-person cybersecurity and IT training courses. Gardner was selected as a winner of the EC-Council Instructor Circle of Excellence Award for positive student ratings and feedback via EC-Council evaluations, incorporating new programs and new technologies across credit or non-credit programs, and supporting faculty training initiatives in addition to student initiatives.

ACI Learning most recently announced that its virtual lab solution, Practice Labs, has helped over one million learners grow in their IT career. To learn more about ACI Learning, and stay up to date on upcoming news and announcements, please visit https://www.acilearning.com/.

About ACI Learning



ACI Learning trains leaders in Cybersecurity, Audit, and Information Technology. Whether they’re starting their career, mastering their profession, or developing their team, ACI Learning is with them every step of the way. ACI Learning believes that training is not a transaction, but an ongoing essential of life-long learning and career growth. The company helps professionals choose which learning path suits them best, delivers personalized training in the way they want it, and helps them to find the right career opportunity. To learn more, visit https://www.acilearning.com/.

Contacts

Media



Taylor Hadley



LaunchTech Communications



taylor@golaunchtech.com

978-877-2113