ACG Research Positions Netcracker as the Market Leader in Cross-Domain Orchestration

Analyst Firm Cites Number of Deployments and Advanced End-to-End Service Automation Across the Network as Criteria for Top Ranking

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it is the overall leader in the rapidly growing cross-domain orchestration (CDO) market, according to ACG Research, which has been closely studying the larger area of domain control and orchestration.

ACG Research defines CDO as the essential link between multiple individual network domains, such as IP and optical transport, and higher-level business support systems (BSS) to enable dynamic services and slices. As such, CDO functions – including support for E2E service automation – become critical in use cases such as multilayer transport orchestration, automation of SD-WAN/SD-LAN/SD-Wi-Fi, Open RAN and E2E network slicing as communications service providers (CSPs) look to new sources of revenue and innovative services for customers.

Netcracker E2E Service Orchestration was cited as the market leader in the CDO space for a number of reasons, including offering intent-based service automation; a fully cloud-native solution with support for flexible multicloud deployment models; the ability to automate services within multi-vendor network domains, as well as across domains; and a broad customer base that includes Deutsche Telekom, Etisalat and many others.

“Netcracker is leading the way in the CDO space with a fully automated solution that supports the entire lifecycle across resources and services regardless of network,” said Dr. Mark H. Mortensen, Principal Analyst at ACG Research and author of the report. “Netcracker is most often cited by CSPs, as well as domain control vendors, as a key partner for providing CDO, which is just one of many reasons why we have named the company as the leader in this space.”

“As a company with extensive experience in digital OSS and orchestration solutions, cross-domain orchestration is a natural evolution of our expertise to help CSPs create and manage dynamic services in the 5G era,” said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. “We are pleased to receive this validation from ACG Research as the leader in CDO as we bring best practices, innovation and real-world deployment expertise to the market.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

