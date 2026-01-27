ACF Fiorentina: Board of Directors Appoints Giuseppe B. Commisso as President

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications today announced that the ACF Fiorentina Board of Directors convened and appointed Giuseppe B. Commisso as President. During the meeting, the Board also confirmed Mark Stephan in the role of Chief Executive Officer and Alessandro Ferrari as General Manager.

Giuseppe B. Commisso assumes the position of President after having already held senior roles within the Club’s governance structure.

“It is a great honor for me to assume the Presidency of Fiorentina,” said Giuseppe B. Commisso. “I would like to express my full support for Mark Stephan and Alessandro Ferrari, whose leadership and managerial continuity represent a fundamental element for the present and future of the Club. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my mother, Catherine: her appointment to the Board of Directors as a member reflects the continuity of our family’s commitment, following in the footsteps of what my father, Rocco, has done. I am deeply committed to carrying forward my father’s legacy and the vision he has built for Fiorentina. We will continue to work with determination to strengthen the Club, in full respect of its values, its history, and its bond with the city and its supporters, just as my father has done to date.”

The Club reaffirms its commitment to pursuing a long-term vision focused on stability, sustainability, and the consolidation of Fiorentina’s role within the national and international football landscape.

Giuseppe B. Commisso also serves as Mediacom’s Vice Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

