Acer Takes Legal Action Against AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile Over Patents

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International technology manufacturer Acer has filed separate patent infringement lawsuits against AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas seeking compensation for the cellular companies’ use of Acer technology protected by six U.S. patents covering key advancements in cellular networking.

Before filing the lawsuits in Texas on January 9, Acer engaged in licensing discussions with the cellular companies over a significant period of time. Despite these efforts, the parties have been unable to reach agreement on appropriate license terms.

“We are deeply committed to innovating and delivering high-quality telecommunications solutions,” according to Kate Shang, Acer’s IP Leader. “These companies have benefited from cellular technology that Acer has developed through many years of sustained research and development.”

“Acer has historically focused on its core business and innovation, rather than litigation,” added Ms. Shang. “Unfortunately, the companies have refused to take licenses for Acer’s technology on fair terms forcing this step.”

As one of the world’s leading technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries, Acer consistently reinvests revenue into research and development, delivering innovation value to industries across the globe.

Over the past decade, Acer has invested hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in R&D, resulting in a substantial global patent portfolio spanning multiple jurisdictions worldwide, including a significant number of standard-essential patents (SEPs) relating to cellular technologies.

The cases are: Acer, Inc. v. T-Mobile USA, Inc. et al 2:26-cv-00026; Acer, Inc. v. AT&T, Inc. et al 2:26-cv-00025; and Acer, Inc. v. Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless et al 2:26-cv-00027.

